Teenager apprehended for killing his own father and hiding his body with the help of the victim’s girlfriend in Fortaleza | Ceará

According to delegate Rodrigo Jataí, head of the 2nd Precinct of the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP), responsible for the investigation into the case, Rafael Ferreira Barbosa, 38, was shot in the head last Thursday ( 23), after an argument with his son, he was then dismembered.

“According to the teenager, there was an argument between father and son, at which time he took the gun that belonged to the father and shot the father in the head, causing his death. The teenager stated that after the crime he became desperate and he decided to cut his father’s lower and upper limbs, using a knife and a hammer,” said the delegate during a press conference on the case.

During the death, according to Jataí, the son reported to the police that his father’s girlfriend, Sara Nascimento Parente de Morais, was in the property, inside a room and was surrendered by the teenager. “When she heard the shot, she left the room, at which point the teenager pointed the gun at her and ordered her to go back to her room, tied her up and kept her locked up for a whole day.”

Members were wrapped in plastic bags, inside a cardboard box, in Bairro Siqueira, Fortaleza.

One day after the crime, the teenager took his father’s arms and legs, which he had stored in a freezer in the victim’s apartment, and with the man’s car he went to Bairro Siqueira and abandoned the members in a cardboard box.

Then, as reported by the young man to the police, he returned to the apartment, released his father’s girlfriend and the two decided to hide the victim’s body, who had been in the apartment for three days.

“He spoke with his father’s partner, who initially intended to call the police, but believed that the police would not be convinced of the story that had happened. So, in common agreement with the teenager, they decided to dump the body on the Anel Viário, as it was already it had a very strong smell and could draw the attention of neighbors,” says the delegate.

Rafael Ferreira’s torso and head were located on the banks of the 4th Ring Road, in Parque Jari, in Maracanaú, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, last Sunday (26).

Apprehension of the child and arrest of the girlfriend

Sara Morais killed her boyfriend with the help of his own son and they abandoned parts of the victim in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region.

Also according to the head of the 2nd DHPP Precinct, after the victim’s torso was located, the police started investigations into the case and, with the help of security cameras, they were able to identify the car used to dump the body on the spot.

The vehicle was found parked in a condominium in Bairro Bom Jardim, where the victim lived. With that, they arrived at the man’s apartment, where they were welcomed by the teenager who is the victim’s son.

“The police requested entry into the place and during a brief search they found a 380 pistol in one of the rooms. The teenager, very nervous, seeing that the police found the gun, confessed that he had murdered his father on the 23rd, inside the apartment” , reports the delegate.

After being apprehended, the teenager, who already had a record of an infraction for illegal possession of a firearm, indicated the place where he threw his father’s members. On the other hand, Sara Nascimento, the victim’s girlfriend, was captured by the police while working in a clothing store in a shopping mall in Bairro Jóquei Clube.

Although the teenager reports that his father’s girlfriend did not directly participate in the victim’s death, the police say that it was her decision to hide the body so as not to draw the attention of neighbors.

The police registered criminal acts analogous to homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and concealment of a corpse against the teenager. Sara will answer for the concealment of a corpse and corruption of a minor.

A weapon used by a teenager to kill his father was seized by the Civil Police in Fortaleza.