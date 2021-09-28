Ten players, 24 passes: Diniz style, see Vasco’s second goal against Goiás | Vasco

It’s no secret that Vasco grew considerably in terms of income in Serie B under Fernando Diniz. With two wins and two draws in four games, the team started to act in the style requested by the coach, with quick recovery and ball touch. In the 2-0 victory over Goiás, a move caught attention: the second goal.

The play, which lasted 1min40s, started with Vanderlei and ended up in the head of Gabriel Pec, who scored the goal. In total, 10 players touched the ball – only Morato did not participate in the construction. The most that Goiás could do was a foul on Bruno Gomes, without any athlete from the Goiás team touching the ball.

Throughout the construction of the play, Bruno Gomes was the one who made the most passes, with five. Next, appear Ricardo Graça, Castan and Marquinhos Gabriel, with four passes each.

After the game, Fernando Diniz praised Vasco’s performance and explained his proposal to the team.

– In order to be able to control the ball and be aggressive, it is essential to recover the ball soon. We can do this until the second goal. (…) My face here at Vasco has shown itself since I arrived. I have great respect for the fans and I give myself in body and soul. In Brusque it was a very special game for our delivery. And today (Monday) he married technique with tactics. It was our best game.

With 11 rounds of the end of Serie B, Vasco occupies the 7th position in the competition, with 40 points.