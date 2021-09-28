“Thank you for not going”

Top scorer of the Brasileirão, team captain, summoned for the second time in a row to the Brazilian national team… the facts alone show that Edenilson hit the nail on the head when he chose to remain at Inter, even after being eliminated in the last 16 of the Libertadores to Olimpia, his wish was to leave the club to “breathe new air”.

READ MORE – Delighted, Aguirre sees Edenilson as an example for the other players: “He works a lot, it’s not a coincidence”

Happy and grateful for the current phase, the colorado shirt 8 spoke openly about this delicate moment this Monday during an interview with Seleção SporTV:

“Pressure at a club the size of Inter is normal, I’ve been here for five seasons and I know it. But I think that at times exaggerated things happened, and the charge seemed personal. So I said that if it was the best way to get new air, and the team had other players who had the opportunity to play, that’s what I communicated to the board,” he admitted.

Virtually at the same time as this turmoil – amplified by the fact that he lost a penalty in normal time against Olimpia -, Edenilson negotiated with Al-Shabab, from Saudi Arabia. Today, he is extremely grateful for the outcome.

“I’m so grateful that I didn’t go (left). We know what football is like. There really were negotiations on my part, on the part of Inter, we talked a lot. In the end, I ended up thanking all parties that the deal didn’t happen. I’m sure that if I were there I wouldn’t be called up”, he declared.

Edenilson aims for Seleção and Inter even higher on the table

The player also commented on his experience in the Brazilian team and the status of Inter at the beginning of the Brasileirão’s return, being the 7th with 32 points:

“It’s a very special moment in my career, I’m enjoying it to the full with my teammates. I’m working hard to put Inter at the top of the championship, which is where this shirt deserves. I tried to do my best there (in the national team), each day of training I faced as if it were a unique experience, leaving everything behind. I think that was valued in this second call”.

Edenilson’s next appointment is still with Inter and will be next Saturday, at 9 pm, against the leader Atlético-MG away from home.