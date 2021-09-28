The 10 most pirated movies of the week (9/27/2021)

It’s time to check out the most downloaded movies of the week via torrent. In the list, we have from big movie premieres, to other features that were already released a few months ago, but that continue to draw the public’s attention.

It is important to emphasize that TecMundo is totally against piracy. The sole purpose of the agenda is to show the most talked about films of the week so that you can have a range of options to watch in theaters, or on streaming services, in a legal way, if they are available.

Check out now the 10 most pirated movies this week (27/08/2021):

10. Evil

Director James Wan’s horror film remains on the most downloaded list. The film tells the story of Madison, a woman who begins to have nightmares that bring visions of brutal murders. However, she discovers that these deaths are actually happening and are linked to an entity from the past, prompting Madison to investigate the motives.

9. Cry Macho: The Path to Redemption

Cry Macho – The Path to Redemption stars Clint Eastwood as Mike Milo, a former rodeo rider who embarks on a mission to Mexico to rescue his former boss’s son. But the mishaps of the journey make Mike find his redemption, teaching the young man the correct paths of life.

8. Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, plays Frank Wolff, a captain who is hired on a mission through the Amazon rainforest. But what should be a peaceful trip, becomes an intense adventure in which he and his crew will need to survive the most diverse dangers, such as supernatural creatures and wild monsters.

7. Only Murders in the Building

The seventh item on our list is not a movie, but a series that has been stealing the show because of its star-studded cast like Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. Only Murders in the Building features three strangers obsessed with investigative tales and who end up involved in a crime. Together, they decide to use their investigative skills to try to find out who the identity of a killer is. However, he might even be one of them.

6. Fast and Furious 9

The ninth chapter of the famous action franchise once again brings Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto, who lives a peaceful routine with Letty and her son. However, the quiet ends as he discovers that his brother Jakob, played by John Cena, is working for Cipher. Toretto sees no other way than to reunite his friends again to stop Jakob and end the villain’s plans for revenge.

5. Black Widow

The film tells more about the story of the heroine of The Avengers. It shows more details of Natasha Romanoff’s troubled childhood, played by Scarlett Johansson, and her escape after the film’s events. Captain America: Civil War. If that wasn’t enough, Natasha still needs to find her family members and run away from a super soldier willing to do everything to eliminate her.

4. The Suicide Squad

The troupe of super villains returns in another movie in which the group must stop a dangerous entity. Led by Bloodthirsty, they are sent by a secret government agency to an island full of military and rebel forces, where they need to stop the armed group and, of course, survive the most diverse dangers.

3. Time

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s newest work tells the story of a family that leaves for a vacation at a resort. Once there, they are invited to discover a paradisiacal and deserted beach, however, time moves faster in the place, making them age for years in a matter of minutes. Now they need to get away from the place and find out what is really going on in the region.

2. The Legend of Candyman

The remake of the 90s horror classic is one of the most downloaded movies on the list. The story tells the legend of the assassin Candyman, whose name, spoken five times in front of the mirror, summons the evil spirit. And after a group of young people, suspicious of the curse, eventually bring him back, it’s up to the citizens of a poor neighborhood in Chicago to survive the threat of the evil one.

1. Free Guy: Taking Control

The film, full of references to the world of video games, tells the story of a bank teller, played by star Ryan Reynolds, who has his quiet life completely changed after he discovers he is a character in an open world game. Now, in addition to having to adapt to the new routine, he also has to face the responsibility of being the only person who can save the world.