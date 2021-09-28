The Damaging Picture of Mental Health in Hollywood

Although it has tentatively evolved in recent years, the mental health approach has never been a major Hollywood forte. As with any characteristic that escapes the cisgender, heterosexual and white male’s understanding of “normal”, psychological pathologies are treated in a stereotyped way in entertainment, perpetuating a stigma that has taken root deeply in Western society.

There is a generalization by the industry about those who suffer from a psychological problem, ranging from extreme fragility to villainization. These prejudiced views are among the main causes for the popularization of fallacies such as “depression is cool” and “psychiatrist is a madman,” alarmingly popular because of misrepresentations of the effects these problems have on patients.

Iron Man 3, for example, treated Tony Stark’s post-traumatic stress disorder (Robert Downey Jr.) in an extremely superficial way. Even though it clarifies the cause of the hero’s panic attacks, the film does not address any kind of follow-up or treatment that would justify his “cure” before the credits roll. Tony’s “therapy” is even treated jokingly in the post-credits scene, when it is revealed that the Golden Avenger sought out Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to talk about your problems. Irresponsibly imprinting heroism in the refusal for professional help, the film makes stability a consequence of willpower, ignoring the difficulties of those who live with post-traumatic stress and indirectly reinforcing the view that an appropriate treatment, with or without medication, is not necessary.

The simplistic “solution” to psychological disorders can be found even in movies whose portrayal of the patients themselves is healthy. The good side of life, for example, has the care and delicacy of not leaving its main characters, lived by Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, be reduced to depression or bipolar disorder, developing them beyond these issues. At the same time, the film is linked to the notion that a romantic relationship is synonymous with happiness and its ending suggests that the protagonists’ problems were cured by their relationship.

This superficial view of psychological treatment is even more present on TV. full house, pretty little liars, A Gang of Noise, Smallville and even Lizzie Mcguire used plots involving depression, substance abuse and eating disorders in a common and developmental way limited to a single episode.

The association of psychological disorders with violence

A tendency closely linked (but not limited to) terror is to associate the violence practiced by villains with their psychological problems. The visit, for example, uses a generalist and clichéd view of schizophrenia, practically reducing the disorder to hallucinations and homicidal impulses. Similar error can be found in classic Psychosis, when the psychiatrist lived by Simon Oakland explains the actions of Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) as a consequence of your Dissociative Personality Disorder. The shallow and general justification of the film of Alfred Hitchcock reinforced old stereotypes associated with the treatment of patients in asylums, seen as dangerous individuals with no ability to understand reality. Furthermore, the 1960 production popularized the pejorative use of “psycho”, used in the English language to define any person whose behavior deviates from a certain standard.

the franchise halloween suffers from the same ailment. Each violent action by Michael Myers is followed by a reaffirmation of his disorders, reinforcing the stigma and taboo surrounding the discussion of mental health. The “mad killer,” like any other stereotype, has become a shortcut for authors and screenwriters to introduce bloodthirsty criminals without having to worry about developing other aspects of their personalities. Same wildcard, which at least seeks to show the life of Arthur (joaquin phoenix), doesn’t resist this approach, with its main character becoming a cold-blooded assassin as soon as he abandons any sort of follow-up.

Although they are works made just for entertainment, the fact that they use old-fashioned stereotypes only reinforces the problematic view that cultures around the world have in relation to mental health. Unfortunately, pop culture has, through the villainization of patients and problematization of treatments, propagated a taboo that, even with the growth of access to information and awareness campaigns, remains solidified in the imagination of the general public.

The Life Value Center has channels open 24 hours a day with people who are prepared and dedicated to providing emotional support and preventing suicide. The service is voluntary and free of charge and can be accessed through the CVV official website, by telephone at number 188 and at service stations throughout Brazil. It is also worth remembering that the Unified Health System (SUS) offers free psychological and psychiatric care, including medications that professionals deem necessary.