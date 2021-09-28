The Enemy – We’ve selected 15 free Xbox games; check out!

In terms of large games for the public, the Xbox is a surprisingly accessible platform (especially in relation to Switch here in Brazil, for example), with programs like Games with Gold bringing free titles, and the Xbox Game Pass with an extensive catalog for anyone who wants to subscribe to the service.

Still, in these cases you still have to pay an admission price, in this case a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or the Game Pass itself — or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, if you want to unite the two things in one package.

Luckily, those who do not want to pay even this amount still have great options for free games to play, and that do not require (more) Live Gold for online multiplayer.

Check out our selection of free games for Xbox platforms below — and also keep an eye on the options for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch:

Fortnite Of course, being one of the most popular games on the planet, Fortnite is available for Xbox (and any non-Apple platform), and users can download and play battle royale with other players for free on many different platforms around the world.

Call of Duty Warzone Another of the great battle royales of the gaming world, Warzone brings the experience of Call of Duty in free format, and that undergoes small and big changes over time, especially after the release of new games in the series, such as the upcoming CoD: Vanguard.

Rocket League Rocket League, the traditional car soccer game changed to the free model after the acquisition of the studio Psyonix for the Epic Games, and its monetization changed to something like Fortnite. Thus, it is possible to participate in matches with the most different players on different platforms for free.

Apex Legends Apex Legends stays alive and strong (barring occasional server problems) and popular with the battle royale experience on teams from respawn and AND THE, featuring a varied and expansive cast, each with different abilities and special powers.

Roblox One of the most popular and accessed games on the planet, Roblox allows players young and old to create their own worlds, games and special characters, and share experiences with friends and other platform users.

splitgate Defined by the developers of the 1047 Games like “Halo meets Portal”, splitgate is one of the big surprises of 2021, becoming one of the most popular titles on Steam, and which in the publication of this list is in Season 0, which began in August.

Force Developed by Bohemia Interactive, Force is a survival and looter shooter game from Bohemia Interactive, from Weapon and DayZ, who must fight the forces of nature and other players to prevail in a post-apocalyptic Norway.

warframe Originally released in 2013 and firm and strong to this day, warframe mixes shooter and MMORPG elements into an expansive sci-fi adventure. In the role of ancient warriors of the race I have, players explore a future version of Earth in a war against various mysterious factions that inhabit the planet.

Destiny 2 Destiny 2, the popular online shooter from Bungie is available in its free version for all Xbox users, allowing players to create their Guardians and explore the Solar System and unravel the mysteries surrounding the different factions fighting for control of Light and Darkness, unlocking new weapons, abilities and special equipment throughout path.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Launched nearly a decade ago in Japan, the MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 officially arrived in the West only in 2020, and only for Xbox platforms on consoles. It recently received a new expansion, New Genesis.

Starlit Adventures Developed by Brazilian studio Rockhead Studios, Starlit Adventures is an action and platform game in which the player, in the role of the duo bo and Kikki must explore dozens of stages to recover the stars from the sky, stolen by the villain. nuru.

Heavy Metal Machines Another Brazilian game, this time developed by the studio hoplon, Heavy Metal Machines mixes vehicular combat action with MOBA, with teams of four players battling for supremacy on post-apocalyptic maps.

Crackdown Originally released in 2007 for the Xbox 360, Crackdown is an acclaimed open world game driven by David Jones, creator of the series Grand Theft Auto and lemmings. In the role of a policeman, the player must patrol the streets of the fictional metropolis of Pacific City, defeating the different gangs that control regions of the city and gaining more and more special powers and abilities. The game was made available for free at the launch of Crackdown 3, and has continued for free ever since. Crackdown 2 is also available, but the consensus is that the sequence is inferior to the original.

Killer Instinct Killer Instinct surprised a lot of people when it was released in 2013 with the Xbox one, praised among fight fans for its quality content, and has a free version that includes all modes, but only features Jago and a rotating character in the cast as playable fighters.

