The Enemy – We’ve selected 15 free Xbox games; check out!

In terms of large games for the public, the Xbox is a surprisingly accessible platform (especially in relation to Switch here in Brazil, for example), with programs like Games with Gold bringing free titles, and the Xbox Game Pass with an extensive catalog for anyone who wants to subscribe to the service.
Still, in these cases you still have to pay an admission price, in this case a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or the Game Pass itself — or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, if you want to unite the two things in one package.
Luckily, those who do not want to pay even this amount still have great options for free games to play, and that do not require (more) Live Gold for online multiplayer.
Check out our selection of free games for Xbox platforms below — and also keep an eye on the options for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch:
Fortnite
Epic Games/Disclosure
Call of Duty Warzone
Activision/Disclosure
Rocket League
Epic Games/Disclosure
Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment/Publishing
Roblox
Roblox/Disclosure
splitgate
1047 Games/Disclosure
Force
Bohemia Interactive/Disclosure
warframe
Destiny 2
Phantasy Star Online 2
Sega/Disclosure
Starlit Adventures
Rockhead Studios/Disclosure
Heavy Metal Machines
Hoplon/Disclosure
Crackdown
Xbox/Disclosure
Killer Instinct
Xbox/Disclosure
Super Bomberman R Online
Konami/Disclosure