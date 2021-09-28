The Farm 13: After winning a cash prize, Rico Melquiades makes an “indecent proposal” to Bil and Erasmus

What happened here? Kkk Rico Melquiades continues to star in the 13th edition of the reality ‘A Fazenda’, but the pawn does not live on bullshit! This Sunday (26), the comedian drew laughs from fellow inmates when he made a proposal beyond indecent to Bil Araújo and Erasmo Viana.

According to information from UOL, after winning a dynamic in which he earned R$10,000, Melquiades decided to make good use of the amount and offered part of it so that Erasmo and Bil could be naked in front of him. Hard-faced, the comedian, who also won the Trial of Fire, fired: “Of those R$ 10 thousand, R$ 2 thousand I will pay Bil to see him naked. (…) Are you laughing, Dynho? Want me to pay to see you naked too? (…) Do you want two thousand, Erasmus?”. Help! Hahaha

The proposal surprised the pedestrians, who couldn’t hold back their laughter. “I do not want!”, refused Erasmus, laughing. The ‘no’, however, did not stop Rico from insisting on trying to see the pawn ‘naked, naked, naked with his hand in his pocket’. “Please, Bil, accept the R$2,000”, he begged. Then Erika Schneider butted in the conversation and scolded Rico. “Stop being fooled, faggot! Get out”, exclaimed the girl.

Rico is compared to Gil do Vigor

Later, in a “private” chat, Arcrebiano, Gui Araújo and Erasmo elected Rico as the most entertaining participant in the reality show. They even compared him to the true icon of ‘BBB21’, economist Gilberto Nogueira, better known as ‘Gil do Vigor’.

“Gil is funny, but he (Rich Melquiades) it’s much funnier”, evaluated Arcrebiano, who participated in the same edition of the global reality show as the Pernambuco. “His temper (Rich) does not allow this”, reinforced Erasmo, in reference to the explosive behavior of the ex-participant of ‘On Vacation with the Ex’. “Just as I’m telling you, his temper doesn’t allow it”, insisted Bil. Just spy:

House men compare Rico with Gilberto from BBB. Bil, Erasmo and Bill say he’s funny just like the ex-BBB21 and also has a complicated temper. Bil: “And he’s much funnier than Gilberto.” #The farm pic.twitter.com/CTGFu3oaDm — sam comments 🧃 (@comentarelith) September 27, 2021

So, do you agree with this assessment?