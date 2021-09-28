The Farm 13: Erasmus threatens to vote for Aline for drinking and kissing other women

Next Tuesday (28) the formation of the second farm will take place in “A Fazenda 13” and it is clear that the participants are already agreeing on who to vote for. During a conversation between erasmus and Victor, the two commented on the posture of Aline on the reality show and believe that the actress may be burned. The fitness influencer even said he would vote for her for drinking and kissing other women at parties.

“Aline is a real target. I love her, I love her, but she doesn’t know how to play”, said the actor. “I think she shot herself in the foot in those two weeks. First I think she shot herself hard in the foot being compromised, when she drank, she got burned cool”, he added.

Erasmus agreed instantly with his fellow inmate. “This is also one of my reasons for voting.. And another thing: at this other party she was also the same, all tart, talking bitching with me. He looked at me with a look eating me up. She didn’t learn, old man,” said the man from Bahia.

Erasmo and Victor saying that Aline got burned from drinking and kissing other women, because she was compromised #The farm pic.twitter.com/gfprgQu2aw — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) September 27, 2021

Victor, then commented on Leo Lins, boyfriend of the ex-stage assistant. “Imagine the guy there,” commented Pecoraro. “Even her kissing another woman is already a p*t of disrespect, I think. Don’t you think?“questioned the ex-husband of Gabriela Pugliesi. “If the guy accepts, it’s all right”, replied the actor.

“Still, bro. An unnecessary exposure“, continued erasmus. Victor, then, questioned the possibility that there was something agreed between the couple. And actually, there is an agreement. Right after the first party of “The Farm 13“, Leo Lins used Instagram to say that Aline she had “authorization” to be with other women – which is also a bit problematic.

Anyway, Aline you’re not doing anything out of line with the only person you owe any kind of satisfaction, your boyfriend. So maybe it’s the case erasmus and Victor take care of their own lives, right? In addition, the two are also in the sights of some people for this farm. So it’s good that they get smart.

