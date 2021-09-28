The Snack That Lowers The Worst Cholesterol Ever

Unfortunately, there is still a lot of confusion about cholesterol. Most people shiver when they hear this name, but it shouldn’t be that way. I’ve been trying to demystify this issue for some time, and whoever follows me around here may already know that. But it’s always worth remembering!

Here’s the thing… It is already common knowledge that there are 2 types of cholesterol:

– HDL, which is denser and is good for your health, which is why it is called “good cholesterol”…

– And LDL, the “bad cholesterol” that’s associated with clogging the arteries, causing heart disease, heart attacks and strokes.

But what not everyone knows is that LDL cholesterol is also divided into two parts:

1.LDL with large particles (type A), which because they are larger, will also not cause damage to your arteries.

two.LDL with small particles (type B), this yes the big villain that can accumulate and clog your blood vessels.

So, after all, you shouldn’t just run away from cholesterol. It is only the small-particle LDL that we should be concerned about.

The Snack That Lowers Your LDL Type B Cholesterol

You may be thinking right now, “Okay, but how do I deal with just LDL type B cholesterol?” Recently, American scientists tested a common natural “snack” that people love to see if it had any effect on cholesterol.

For 2 years, people aged between 63 and 79 years consumed this snack and were followed in a rigorous study. Half of them ate half a cup of this wonder of nature, while the rest did not consume, staying as a control group. In the end, the result was clear…

Participants who ate the snack daily had a 4.3% reduction in LDL cholesterol. Great, isn’t it? But this is where the big news comes. This study is one of the first to show a reduction in LDL-type B cholesterol, the small-particle cholesterol I mentioned earlier. And this reduction was 6.3%. It may seem like little, researchers comment that in people prone to cardiovascular disease this can make a difference!

After all, what’s the secret?

The snack that these people consumed and that was able to reduce the worst portion of cholesterol are walnuts. And it’s not hard to understand why they’re so good. Nuts are rich in good fats, which help to raise good cholesterol and consequently lower the bad ones.

In addition, it contains omega 3 and antioxidants that fight free radicals, preventing against the harmful effects of aging. And there’s more… See what Dr. Emilio Ros, one of the authors of the research, says:

“Eating a handful of nuts every day is a simple way to promote cardiovascular health. Many people worry about unwanted weight gain when they include nuts in their diet. Our study found that the healthy fats in nuts did not cause participants to gain weight.”

Well, after all that, I don’t think you have any excuses for not putting nuts in your routine. So enjoy! They can be your small daily portion of SuperHealth!

Dr. Wilson Rondó Jr.

CRM RJ 52-0110159-5

Training Vascular Surgeon and Nutrologist

Registration No. 058357