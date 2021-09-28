The story of the hamster who is giving a ball to cryptocurrency consultants

Mr. Goxx may sound too exotic a name even for a cryptocurrency industry guru. But it all makes more sense when you discover that the consultant is actually a hamster.

In a video published in July, we can watch the hamster trader in action. The rodent started with 326 euros in the account (just over R$2,000), making the first investment in Stellar Lumens (XLM), a type of cryptocurrency. The “intention wheel” (literally his exercise wheel) is what determines where the investment will be made. To sell, Goxx gets on a roll; to buy, enter another.

Whenever Goxx enters his office, adjacent to the cage, a transmission on Twitch begins. It’s a routine he’s been repeating since June 12th. Those who follow him on Twitter or YouTube are also aware of his activities in the business world.

Despite its ups and downs (like any self-respecting cryptocurrency trader) the furry trader’s career currently accumulates gains of around 20% — with a total profit of €63. All transaction history and entry/exit time of the “office” can be checked on his Twitter. Updates, generally, they do not differ much from this one, which was the last dawn publication:

Mr. Goxx has concluded his office hours for tonight with 1 order(s) placed. Career Performance: +63.27 EUR (+19.41%) DISCLAIMER

This content is for entertainment purposes only. Investments shown here are not financial advice. — mrgoxx (@mrgoxx) September 27, 2021

One “disclaimer“, indicated at the bottom of each tweet, warns that everything the hamster does is for entertainment purposes. This, in good English, means that it is not recommended that you take Goxx’s decisions as if he were financial advice – even if he has, at times, given good insights.

Behind Goxx are a couple of Germans who remain anonymous. One is a programmer, the other a prototyping expert. In an interview with the BBC, they say that it all started with a joke — which became more serious over time. “We were kidding about my hamster being able to make smarter investment decisions than we humans,” says one.

For the breeders of the animal investor, the hamster should be taken as an “unassuming side project”. Which doesn’t mean the idea should be abandoned anytime soon. There are even plans to expand the office, giving more space for Goxx to “work”.

For those unfamiliar with the crypto world and haven’t caught the reference, the hamster’s name alludes to a cryptocurrency-related failure. A large Japanese company, called “Mt Gox”, had thousands of bitcoins stolen, leading the company to bankruptcy.

Virtual investments related to the investor hamster go beyond the German duo that started the story. “The Great Mr. Goxxsby”, as he was dubbed, even motivated the creation of an NFT, signed by an artist called “booya”. Anyone who wants to risk a bid to finish off the piece (a digital montage with the friendly rodent) needs to pay at least 0.1 WETH (a type of Ethereum), or R$1,600. The market value of the piece, of course, should only grow after the auction ends, in five days’ time — fattening the wallet of those who buy the art. Of equity appreciation, after all, Mr. Goxx understands well.