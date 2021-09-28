The Walking Dead | Final Season Will Have Rick Grimes Killer

THE AMC announced that Teo Rapp-Olsson (Blue Bloods, Bull, The Deuce) joined the final season’s cast of ‘The Walking Dead‘, playing none other than Sebastian Milton, the Rick Grimes killer in the comics.

In issue #191, Rick delivers an important speech to the survivors in an attempt to prevent a coup from turning into a war. Shortly thereafter, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton shoots the protagonist three times for ‘removing’ his family from the position of power over the community they helped build.

Rick officially dies in issue #192, and after returning as a zombie, is brought down by his son Carl Grimes.

Check out the official image of the character, confirmed to appear in the seventh episode, titled “Broken Promises”:

“Previously on ‘The Walking Dead’, our survivors have faced past demons and battled new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the growing collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, a result of the carnage and devastation left by the Whispers.”

‎Now, everyone who lives in Alexandria struggles to restore it and feed its growing number of residents, which include survivors of the fall of the Kingdom and the fall of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Directors. Alexandria has more people than it can feed and protect. Your situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises within the ravaged walls.

“They must secure more food as they try to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they’ve encountered over the years. But where and how? More dejected and hungrier than ever, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to save their children’s lives, even if it means losing their own.”

‎Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those in Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger group.‎”

‘The Walking Dead’ is on show.