Dancer Lorena Improta tells about the birth of her first daughter with Léo Santana, the newborn Liz

Lorena Improta (28) used their social networks to share with their followers how their first child was born!

Liz, the result of the dancer’s marriage to the singer Leo Santana (33) came into the world on the morning of last Sunday, 26, at Hospital Português, in Salvador.

On Monday, 27, the blonde shared records of the birth of the heiress and made a report about the special moment of giving birth, thanking her husband and the medical team.

“Strength, perseverance, faith. I DID IT!! I feel like a WARRIOR! I brought my daughter into the world the way I always dreamed. What a beautiful, humanized, exciting and unforgettable birth! I certainly could not have made it without my husband to mine. @leosantana side, my family, and the best professionals I could choose”, he started writing, also citing part of the health professionals.

“My doctors @dra.maggiepereira and @drazuleicaguimaraes, my nurse @deacerqueira_enf_obstetra and the entire team at @hospitalportugues. (Including this guy who lent me his hand to shake at the moment of contraction). There are no words to thank for so much delivery and delivery. Pay attention to us. I’ll come back later with my birth report because now it’s time to take care of my princess Liz“, said still the owl mother.

Lorena Improta shows Liz’s face for the first time

Lorena Improta released unpublished photos of Liz’s birth and talked about the baby’s arrival. In her feed, she showed for the first time the newborn’s little face. “And you arrived, my little Liz, my Light. On September 26th, the day of St. Cosme and Damião, saint protectors of children, weighing 2,800kg, 48cm, in normal delivery, in all the health in the world. I had no doubts. you would come on a Sunday morning.’ This song always moved me a lot and I knew there was some connection in it. In the middle of spring, our little lily arrived so full of purity and spirituality to further flower our enchanted garden. I dreamed of your name. You are truly a promise of God”, if it melted Lore.

Check out:





