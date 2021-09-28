The world’s smallest flying device is sand grain size and does not require an engine

Researchers at Northwestern University, USA, have developed microchips that are capable of flying. The miniaturized structure is so small that the smallest of them is the size of a grain of sand. As the “microflier” has no motor, it uses the force of the wind to hover in the air.

The inspiration for building the flying microchips came from observing seeds scattered by the wind in nature. To stabilize the flight, engineers optimized the microflier’s aerodynamics, ensuring that it fell slowly and in a controlled manner, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne diseases.

Microflier little bigger than a grain of sand (Image: Reproduction/Northeastern University)

“Our goal was to add a controlled flight system to small-scale electronic devices. This would allow us to build highly functional miniaturized microchips that could float as long as possible, maximizing data collection,” explains engineering professor John Rogers, lead author of the study.

As they are light and tiny, these devices can be launched from an airplane or a building to monitor environmental recovery actions after a chemical spill, for example, or to track air pollution levels at various different altitudes, collecting data even reach the ground.

Microfliers

To build tiny, lightweight structures, engineers fabricated flat precursors, bonded to a slightly stretched rubber substrate. As this substrate is relaxed, the wings jump in three-dimensional shapes until they reach a predefined size.

As microfliers fall, their wings begin to interact with the air, creating a slow, steady rotational movement. The weight of the electronics is distributed under the center of the microchip, preventing it from losing stability and flying uncontrollably to the ground.

“I think we have surpassed nature. At least in the sense that we are able to build tiny structures that fall with more stable trajectories ​​and at terminal speeds much slower than the seeds we see in real plants or trees,” celebrates Rogers.

And what about junk mail?

To prevent swarms of flying microchips from polluting the environment, Professor Rogers’ team developed transient electronic components that dissolve in water after being used. If microfliers are dropped into the atmosphere to detect climatic variations, for example, when they fall to the ground, they would naturally degrade in a short time.

3D printed microflier (Image: Reproduction/Northeastern University)

As the researchers’ idea is to use large amounts of microfliers working together in uncontrolled areas, manual recovery of all devices would be practically impossible. By creating resorbable templates, microchips can disappear without causing environmental damage.

“We manufacture these transient electronic systems using degradable polymers, compostable conductors, and soluble integrated circuit chips that naturally convert to environmentally benign end products when harmlessly exposed to water,” concludes Professor John Rogers.

Source: Northwestern University