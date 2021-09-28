‘There is no change in Petrobras’ price policy,’ says president of the state-owned company

In a press conference this Monday afternoon (27), Petrobras president Joaquim Silva e Luna reinforced that there will be no change in the company’s fuel price policy. Silva e Luna gave a presentation on Petrobras’ participation in fuel and LPG (cooking gas) prices alongside some members of the board, such as the Director of Marketing and Logistics, Claudio Mastella, the Director of Finance and Investor Relations , Rodrigo Araujo, and the director of Refino e Gás Natural, Rodrigo Costa Lima e Silva.

“I see it as an opportunity to show how Petrobras has participated in all of this. I begin by stating that there is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. We continue to work the way we always work”, he said.

When talking about fuel prices, Silva and Luna highlighted that the moment is “almost a perfect storm”, as factors such as the impacts of the pandemic, which still exist, the historic water crisis, with consequences for energy generation, coincide, and the rise of commodities, in which oil and gas are included.

The company’s president stated that they work “all the time” evaluating the behavior of the market and competitors, and, based on that, whether the company’s pricing policy is adequate or not. “The way Petrobras monitors the international price, changes in relation to the exchange rate, a permanent analysis to see if these changes are structural or conjunctural”.

Asked if the moment is for a structural or conjunctural change, the Director of Marketing and Logistics, Claudio Mastella, replied that “prices are occasionally outdated in some derivatives”, but that the company continues to observe for an eventual adjustment or not. “It depends on scenarios, perspectives, and we are evaluating. We have to separate the fluctuation movement from the market, as there are several markets that are interacting all the time, due to expectations, this is natural. And we, by choice, have avoided transferring this fluctuation to the domestic market”, explained Mastella.

According to him, the international market registers an increase in the demand for fuel, while the supply is reduced. “We have been avoiding and taking great care not to transfer this volatility to the domestic market. Of course, in recent months there has been volatility in the international market, and more recently some significant changes have been made both due to an increase in demand and a reduction in supply, especially in the United States. We have the perspective for an increase in demand and, as a result, we are looking more carefully at the possibility of readjustment, yes”, said the director in a virtual interview.

“We follow all the movements [do mercado]. For a while, we had an increase in commodities, but a reduction in the exchange rate. At the moment this movement [de alta] it became more apparent in every way, we analyzed all the variables and the scenario starts to signal the need to make some movement”, reinforced Silva e Luna.

The directors also commented on a possible subsidy for the purchase of cooking gas by the low-income population. “This issue goes through the company, but it is a government issue. Petrobras, when invited to contribute, has done that. But she herself doesn’t think about doing and how to do it. She has social responsibility, but not within this theme”, said Silva e Luna.

In relation to levied taxes, such as ICMS, the president also replied that the issue is not up to the company. “We know that this tax simplification is an old theme, but that is not Petrobras’ responsibility.”

According to Silva and Luna, Petrobras contributes to society by being a strong and competitive company, with its biggest contribution being the payment of taxes and dividends. “This is the contribution that we believe Petrobras can make for its country. A competitive company, concerned with keeping the country supplied. We understand that a healthy Petrobras effectively contributes to Brazilian society.”

High fuel

According to a survey by the ANP released on Friday (24), the average price of gasoline rose in Brazil for the eighth week in a row at stations, following above R$ 6 per liter.

the value of Gasoline in the posts has been advancing uninterrupted since the first week of August, according to the regulatory agency. Its direct competitor in the pumps, ethanol also had an increase, shows the ANP, with an average value going from R$ 4.704 to R$ 4.715.

The president of Petrobras was asked about a report by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), which pointed to a lag of 14% in the price of diesel and 10% in the price of gasoline. During the press conference, Silva e Luna returned to defending Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which was not changed after he took over the state-owned company in April this year.

Criticism of Petrobras’ pricing policy even comes from the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who appointed Silva e Luna to take over from Roberto Castello Branco, an executive who kept the pricing policy susceptible to external variations throughout his management. With an institutional video and slideshows as well, Silva e Luna defended that only part of the amount paid for the fuel remains with the state-owned company.

“Petrobras is responsible for a portion of the fuel price, in the case of gasoline, for example, for around R$2 a liter at the pump. We understand that a healthy Petrobras effectively contributes to Brazilian society”, he concluded.