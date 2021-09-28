Thiago Maia files an incident against ex-wife Isadora Pompeo for ‘depreciating’ her image after divorce

Thiago Maia, Flamengo player, recorded an incident against his ex-wife and gospel singer Isadora Pompeo. In the document filed on June 11 this year, the midfielder alleges that the woman had the intention of ‘depreciating’ her image after the couple’s divorce. The information was published by ‘Uol’.

The marriage between Thiago Maia and Isadora Pompeo lasted four months. The player’s registration is based on the video that the singer posted on social networks after the end. In its content, Isadora vents about the separation and claims to have gone through humiliation, jealousy and permanent attempts to control.

Read too:

In the incident record, Thiago Maia says that “more than five thousand people wove notes of repudiation and contempt” to the publication, and that he would not be “the kind of individual she described and maliciously exposed” on the internet.

– Her intention was to deliberately detract from my image after I filed for divorce, which is in the Legal Proceedings. The author [Isadora Pompeo Maia] did not gather any evidence to prove what they claimed on their social networks. The author of the crime, Isadora Pompeo, made serious accusations of crimes that I did not commit and deserve urgent reparation and retraction – said the Flamengo midfielder.

Thiago Maia is with the rubro-negra delegation in Ecuador, where Renato Gaúcho’s team faces Barcelona de Guayaquill next Wednesday, for the return match of the Libertadores semifinal.