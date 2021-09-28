Thiago Maia, from Flamengo, registers an incident against former Isabela Pompeo for trying to ‘depreciate’ her image

Flamengo midfielder Thiago Maia filed an incident against ex-wife Isadora Pompeo, arguing that she had the intention of “depreciating” her image after her divorce petition. The document is dated June 11 this year, a month after the separation was reported. The athlete and the gospel singer were married for about four months.

Thaigo’s complaint is due to a video posted by Isadora on social networks in which she speaks openly about the separation, claiming to have gone through humiliation, jealousy and permanent attempts to control. NO RO, against the player’s statement that “more than five thousand people wove notes of repudiation and contempt” to the publication and that he would not be “the kind of individual she described and maliciously exposed” on the internet.

“Her intention was to deliberately detract from my image after I filed for divorce, which is in the Legal Proceeding. The author [Isadora Pompeo Maia] did not gather any evidence to prove what they claimed on their social networks. The author of the crime, Isadora Pompeo, made serious accusations of crimes that I did not commit and deserve urgent reparation and retraction”, says an excerpt of the document.

Thiago and Isadora had a back and forth relationship. In September 2020 they got married in civil, and in February of this year, they had a big party. Rumors of separation surfaced a few months later, when photos of the couple were deleted from their respective social media accounts.

Flamengo’s 33rd shirt is with the delegation in Ecuador, where the team faces Barcelona de Guayaquill next Wednesday, for the return match of the Libertadores semifinal.