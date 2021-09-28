Third dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be expanded in Volta Redonda for health professionals and people over 60 years old

Workers from 50 to 59 years old, vaccinated with the second dose by 07/04, are the first to receive a booster dose this Tuesday, the 28th

Round Round – The City of Volta Redonda, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), extends the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, this Tuesday, the 28th, for health professionals and people over 60 years old. The measure applies to health workers, aged 50 to 59 years, and people aged 60 to 79 years, both vaccinated with the second dose until 04/07/2021.

The inclusion of health professionals in the group of people who will receive a booster dose of the vaccine was announced on Friday (24) by the Ministry of Health. , with the two doses of the vaccine.

The third dose will also be made available for elderly people aged 80 years and over vaccinated with the second dose until 05/31/2021 and for severely immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose until 08/31/2021. In the booster dose, the ministry’s recommendation is to use the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or, failing that, the immunizers from AstraZeneca (Oxford) and Janssen.

Vaccination in Volta Redonda will take place in all 46 Health Units (UBS and UBSF), of Primary Care, from 8 am to 4 pm. Units that will work until 9:00 pm: São João, 249, Vila Mury and Volta Grande – places to receive suspected cases of Covid-19. Units that will operate until 6:00 pm: Siderlândia, Vila Rica/Tiradentes, São Geraldo, Santo Agostinho and Santa Cruz.

The Department of Health emphasizes that it is necessary to present the Covid vaccination card that proves the application of previous doses, in addition to an identification document with a photo.

first and second doses

The first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 is still being offered in the recap for people over 12 years old, who for some reason have not yet been vaccinated.

The second dose of the CoronaVac vaccine will be aimed at the public who took the first dose by 08/09/2021. Second doses of AstraZeneca (Oxford) and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for those who took the first dose until 08/02/2021.

Vaccines will be applied until stock lasts. If the doses run out, people must wait for the arrival of new shipments.