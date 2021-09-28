Thrustmaster and Honeycomb Aeronautical Announce New Controls for Flight Simulator

Controls will be compatible with Xbox Series X

If it’s already fun to “play” in Flight Simulator with a conventional controller (or mouse and keyboard), imagine using a set of controls that simulate the control of aircraft. Thrustmaster and Honeycomb Aeronautical unveiled their new controls during Flight Sim Expo 2021 that happened this weekend in San Diego.

Thrustmaster control is called TCA Boeing Yoke Pack and is a replica of the controls used on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft today, and which has just completed 10 years on the market. This is something that would thrill any aviation enthusiast.

According to the ad, the stick and throttles (throttle levers) were replicated the as close as possible to real controls, making the player have “the same feeling a pilot has when flying a real plane”. The interior of the controls is made of 100% metal, ensuring durability.

The set will be Compatible with Xbox Series X (Series S was not mentioned) and PRAÇA. For now, no information on availability or price has been released, as the official announcement will take place on November 9th. Thrustmaster is already well known in this market for controls for racing and aviation simulators offering many other solutions.



– Continues after advertising –

Honeycomb Aeronautical revealed a more complete set with joystick, throttle levers and pedals. O Alpha Flight Controls XPC it will also be compatible with Xbox Series X and PC. The manufacturer said that this set will have the same functions found in the previous Alpha Flight Controls, but with a series of improvements, mainly in precision, as well as Xbox compatibility.

In addition to Alpha Flight Controls XPC, which will be sold by $299.99, Honeycomb Aeronautical is launching its Xbox Hub, which will allow the use of their other sets, the Bravo Throttle Quadrant and Charlie Rudder Pedals on the Xbox Series X. The hub will be sold for $29.99 with availability forecast for the beginning of next year.

To close the controls announcements for Flight Simulator, Turtle Beach announced an increase in the value of the VelocityOne Flight Controls System, unveiled months ago, from $349.99 to $379.99. Turtle Beach’s solution is expected by the end of the year.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Polygon