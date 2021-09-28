Tiago Leifert turns a question on Domingão’s board and receives a message from Luciano Huck

A very unusual situation happened in Quem Quer Be a Millionaire, in Sunday with Huck, from Globo, yesterday (26). James Leifert was mentioned in the attraction and ended up receiving a very special message from Luciano Huck.

After the presenter of The Voice Brasil appeared as one of the questions on the program, the owner of Domingão took advantage of the coincidence to publicly honor his colleague at the station.

Tiago Leifert, it is worth remembering, has already announced that he will leave Globo after presenting The Voice for the last time, at the end of the year.

“I would like once again to register my admiration for Tiago Leifert. I really like Tiago. He was very generous with me at this time of transition from Saturday to Sunday, he held the shuttle here with the Dance of the Famous in a brilliant way”, he declared.

The question was “Which program Tiago Leifert hosted in his debut as TV Globo presenter in 2009?”. The answer, it should be noted, was Globo Esporte.

Luciano Huck then completed: “Brilliantly presented Big Brother Brasil, the last edition in special. He’s a very special guy, very affectionate, very correct. So I register here my admiration, my affection and my friendship for you since you became the content of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ here on ‘Domingão’”.

Recently, Leifert talked about the repercussions after the announcement of his departure from Globo. The presenter thanked the messages of support and affection received after confirming the end of the contract with the house where he headed attractions such as Globo Esporte, The Voice Brasil, Zero 1 and Big Brother Brasil.

“Hi. Thanks for all the affection. Thank you for the affection, for the messages, especially for the messages from my colleagues, who work with me. I think these were the ones that knocked me down the most, because I wasn’t waiting… I wasn’t really waiting. I was touched and moved”, revealed Leifert, who motivated posts by colleagues like Boninho and Rafael Portugal.

Globe putting the huck to drool the leifert’s egg to pretend it’s okay — the admin here is not the best (@immabecrazy) September 26, 2021

this deification to tiago leifert made by huck??? I don’t understand — petit aout (@petitaout) September 26, 2021

Faustão left Globo and they added Tiago Leifert, who had a really good chemistry and was well accepted by the public. But then came the boring and tedious Luciano Huck to make Globo remove Leifert and put him in his place. Leifert left Globo and now we have Domingão Da Decção. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/cscdNhxX4d — Lutecio Falu is Murilo Gomez, the Literary Chaos! 🌵 (@WMurilo_Gomez) September 27, 2021