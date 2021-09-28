Tiago Piquilo tells about his relationship with Tânia Mara

Tiago Piquilo spoke about his ex, singer Tânia Mara, to Mussunzinho, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The two were together for just under a year, according to the pawn.

“She’s very nice to me. We’ve already had some ‘brigadinhas’, but she’s very nice,” began Tiago. Mussunzinho asked how long the relationship lasted.

“About eight months, nine months, between comings and goings,” he replied. “But she’s very polite, she treats me very well. She’s already lived a lot, it’s different”.

“It’s older, isn’t it?”, asked the actor.

“Only one year,” said Tania’s ex. “And she has a 10-year-old daughter, for me that was very young. I had never had a relationship with a person who has a son, and this is very delicate, involves a lot. What a beauty too, the super girl polite, good girl”.

Mussunzinho asked if Tiago had not had children. “No, I’m scared,” he admitted. “Being a father I want to be. Fear lives in perhaps the fact of not having the right relationship, got it?”.