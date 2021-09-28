Ticket sales for Brazil and Uruguay in Manaus starts on the 7th; cheapest value is R$ 125 | Sports | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

According to Governor Wilson Lima, 14,000 tickets will be made available for the match, with three open sectors; site for sales will only be released on the 4th

On Monday, CBF announced the sale of tickets for the game between Brazil and Uruguay, which will take place at the Arena da Amazônia, for the World Cup qualifiers.

Tickets for the game, which takes place on October 14, will cost R$250 for seats in the upper ring, R$350 in the lower ring and R$700 in the VIP area with R$700 services. In total, 14,000 tickets will be made available and half-price tickets will be available, as required by law.

According to the director of competitions at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Manoel Flores, sales will start on October 7, that is, one week before the match. According to Flores, the deadline is due to the requirement for PCR and Antigen tests to be carried out.

“Sales will start on October 7, a week before, due to sanitary requirements. It makes no sense to make advance sales because to enter the stadium they will need to undergo exams close to the match,” he explained.

Further details will be announced on October 4th, through the CBF website, as well as the electronic ticket purchase website, in addition to other requirements from a health point of view.