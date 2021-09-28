Tico Santa Cruz exposes threats received by his 12-year-old daughter

Singer Tico Santa Cruz, 43, exhibited last night some audios that his daughter, Barbara, 12, received from a young man. In the recordings, the boy threatens and curses the child.

“Listen, girl, here’s the thing: I don’t know if you know me, I’m not a ******* for that either. I just know that you give it back… it’s going to suck. I’m talking straight. If you don’t. return mine… you’re ‘okay’ fo****”, said the person.

“‘I’m’ talking straight. If you don’t return mine… you’re ‘fuckin’,” he continued.

“Go get it in your c*’s eye, girl. Be drinking a sip, ‘duck up’. Go get it in your c*’s eye, boy. Don’t f***. It’s going to suck. ‘I’m serious.’ Straight talk. No f***. My father and stepfather are delegates. I’ll knock on your door,” he insisted.

By sharing the audios on his social networks, the singer of the band Detonautas warned that anyone who threatens his family will respond directly to the police:

“This post is to make it VERY CLEAR – that whoever dares to mess with anyone in my family will answer at the hands of the POLICE. Today I spent the ENTIRE DAY at the police station, and if there’s any scoundrel who thinks he’s a rogue, like a bandit, let’s see if before the authorities – he’ll put all this shit together!”, wrote the singer, who added: “The violence of this audio is ABSURD! The police will do it! DON’T MESS WITH MY FAMILY! I know who you are!!!”, he finished.

The artist is still the father of Lucas, who is 19 years old.

In a conversation with Quem, Tico said that he cannot expose the author of the threats because he is a minor:

“But I made a police report and those responsible for it will be called to provide information and will be held responsible for this violence. Not only because my daughter is the target, but because if we don’t act, these kids who are raised in a completely wrong way, they will be future abusers, murderers of women, rapists! So, I’m doing my part and teaching my daughter how we treat abusive and violent men,” she said.

“In no way do I intend to penalize him with public exposure. He knows who he is and it is the job of the competent authorities,” he said.