On Monday night, 28, singer Tico Santa Cruz exhibited audios that his daughter, Barbara, aged 12, received from a boy, in which the girl is threatened, cursed and showed how an abuser should be treated.

Tico Santa Cruz shows how abusers should be treated after threats to their daughter

In the audios, the boy says to the singer’s daughter: “Listen here, girl, it’s like this: I don’t know if you know me, I’m not a***** for this either. I just know you give it back… it’s going to suck. I’m talking straight. If you don’t return mine… you’re fo****”.

“Go take it in the eye of your c*, girl. Drinking a sip, paying for a ‘little drink’. Go take it in the eye of your c*, boy. No F***. It’s going to suck. ‘I’m serious. Straight talk. No F***. My father and stepfather are delegates. I’ll knock on your door”, insisted the boy.

Tico Santa Cruz posted the audios on his Instagram account and warned that anyone who threatens his family will answer for it to the police:

“This post is to make it VERY CLEAR – that whoever dares to mess with anyone in my family will answer at the hands of the POLICE. Today I spent the ENTIRE DAY at the police station, and if there’s any scoundrel who thinks he’s a crook, a crook, let’s see if in front of the authorities – he’ll put all this shit together!”, wrote the singer, who added: “The violence of this audio is ABSURD! If those responsible for these FOOLISH don’t take care of them, then the police will! DON’T MESS WITH MY FAMILY! I know who you are!!!”, finished.

In addition to the post, the singer said, in an interview with Quem magazine, how abuse situations should be treated. He also explained that he did not expose the abuser because he was a minor.

“But I made a police report and those responsible for it will be called to provide information and will be held responsible for this violence. Not just because my daughter is the target, but because if we don’t act, these kids who are completely wrongly raised will be future abusers, murderers of women, rapists! So, I’m doing my part and teaching my daughter how we treat abusive and violent men,” said Tico Santa Cruz.

“In no way do I intend to penalize you with public exposure. He knows who he is and it is the work of the competent authorities”, said Tico Santa Cruz.