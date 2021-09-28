Tim Cook warns Apple is chasing leaks, says leak

Apple has not been happy that information is being leaked from its own premises.

Last week, CEO Tim Cook left a warning [na verdade, dois] for people exposing company information: you don’t belong here and we’ll find you.

According to the website The Verge, Apple’s CEO was angered after two announcements he made at a general meeting about the company’s policy for unvaccinated employees — who will have to be tested for Covid-19 frequently — and a speech by him about the Epic vs. Apple case. leaked to the media soon after.

O The Verge had access to the email sent to company employees last Tuesday (21), where Cook says he heard that many employees were frustrated by the recent leaks of the general meeting. The CEO also exposed his frustration with the events.

“These opportunities to connect as a team are very important. But they only work if we can be confident that the content will remain inside Apple,” Cook wrote in one section of the email. “I want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked.

“As you know, we do not tolerate disclosure of confidential information, whether it’s the product IP or details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leaks are linked to a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information don’t belong here,” wrote the CEO.

In recent months, Apple has cracked down on social media for people who sell stolen iPhone prototypes that they believe were stolen by Chinese factory workers.

As to why Apple hates leaks so much—apart from the obvious answer, money—the company said leaks can affect accessory makers.

According to Apple, these companies could, for example, create accessories that do not fit the final version of the product, based on leak information.

Apple’s irritation is, too, because leaks mean it can’t surprise people with its product releases. This, according to the apple company, is an important part of the company’s DNA.

Apple has the right to complain about its leaks and take steps to prevent it from happening again.

However, it is important to have the perspective and take the appropriate action for each situation.

It’s one thing to leak an iPhone prototype, quite another to leak the company’s Covid-19 testing policy, which probably would have surfaced anyway.