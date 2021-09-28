Titled by DreamHack, GODSENT climbs 37 positions in the world rankings | DRAFT5

The Brazilian project in which the GODENT bet at the beginning of 2021 is bearing its first great fruits for the Swedish organization.
Last Sunday (26), the team captained by the experienced Epitácio “TACO” de Melo overthrew the Extra Salt to become champion of the North American division of DreamHack Open 46, a result that gave Brazilians a leap of sound 37 positions in the world ranking endorsed by HLTV.org.
With the meteoric rise, the team goes from #74 to #37 in the table, thus approaching the best result in the history of the quintet, which was #29 in the world at the beginning of February. On the other hand, the Team Liquid Gabriel’s “Fallen” Toledo and the FURY they fell one position each, now being #12 and #18 in the world, respectively.
Continues after the ad
In the elite squad of the world ranking, some changes occurred due to the conclusion of the BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2021, among which are the rise of vitality (+1), Make Clan (+1) and ninjas in pajamas (+3), in addition to the drop of other gauge compositions, such as G2 (-1), heroic (-1 and astralis (-1).
Without getting the best results in the group stage of the BLAST Premier, a complexity of Marcelo “coldzeraDavid parked in #16. At the top of the table, the natus vincer remains isolated with 1000 points, while the Gambit it has a little more than half in the second position: there are 509.