Top Chef debuts third season on Record and surpasses previous year’s ibope · TV News

Top Chef Brasil debuted its third season on Record and surpassed the previous year’s ibope of the culinary reality show. On Friday (24), the competition led by chef Felipe Bronze scored 5.4 points, while the program’s debut in 2020 scored just 3.4 points.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Top Chef Brasil won SBT in the direct confrontation by audience, from 23:19 to 12:38. In Greater São Paulo, 42% of televisions were tuned during the program, and Silvio Santos’ broadcaster recorded an average of 5.0 points. At the same time, Globo easily maintained its leadership by registering 10.8 points.

The second season of the attraction, which aired between July 15th and October 2nd, 2020, also debuted on a Friday, but with just 3.4 points average.

So far, the first edition, aired between April 3 and June 26, 2019, was better at the start: 6.6 points. But its debut aired on a Wednesday.

See below the hearings for Friday, September 24, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3 good morning SP 7.4 Good morning Brazil 6,7 More you 6.4 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.2 SP1 10.0 Globe Sports 10.2 Newspaper Today 10.2 Afternoon Session: Alice Through the Looking Glass 9,7 you you you 15.1 Workout 15.6 in the times of the emperor 18.7 SP2 21.5 grab hold 22.6 National Newspaper 24.0 Empire 27.4 Globo reporter 19.7 secret truths 12.8 Globo Newspaper 8.3 conversation with bial 6.0 Owl 1: The Clan 4.4 Owl 2: The Patient – The Tancredo Neves Case 3.6 Owl 3: The Hour and Turn of Augusto Matraga 3.2 how will it be 2.9 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3 Morning General Balance 2,3 Morning General Balance (location) 3.3 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 3.5 JR 24h (morning) 4.4 General balance 7.2 Proof of love 5.9 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.9 City Alert 7.0 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 4.7 Journal of Record 8.3 Genesis 10.8 when you call the heart 7.3 The Farm 13 8.1 Top Chef 3 (premiere) 5.4 JR 24h (dawn) 3.3 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 Religious 0.4

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 First Impact 3.7 Come here 2.7 Good Morning & Co. 3.1 Chest Award Coupon 2.6 gossiping 3.6 Family Cases 4.0 indomitable heart 6.1 I give you life 7.4 true loves 7,8 SBT Brazil 6.4 wheel to wheel 6.8 Chest Award Coupon 6.8 Chiquititas 5,6 Mouse program 4.3 Million Show 5.0 the night 3.6 Operation Mosque 2.7 Reporter Connection 2.4 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 The Big Bang Theory 2.1

Source: Broadcasters