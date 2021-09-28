Top Chef debuts third season on Record and surpasses previous year’s ibope · TV News

by

Top Chef Brasil debuted its third season on Record and surpassed the previous year’s ibope of the culinary reality show. On Friday (24), the competition led by chef Felipe Bronze scored 5.4 points, while the program’s debut in 2020 scored just 3.4 points.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Top Chef Brasil won SBT in the direct confrontation by audience, from 23:19 to 12:38. In Greater São Paulo, 42% of televisions were tuned during the program, and Silvio Santos’ broadcaster recorded an average of 5.0 points. At the same time, Globo easily maintained its leadership by registering 10.8 points.

The second season of the attraction, which aired between July 15th and October 2nd, 2020, also debuted on a Friday, but with just 3.4 points average.

So far, the first edition, aired between April 3 and June 26, 2019, was better at the start: 6.6 points. But its debut aired on a Wednesday.

See below the hearings for Friday, September 24, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3
good morning SP7.4
Good morning Brazil6,7
More you6.4
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.2
SP110.0
Globe Sports10.2
Newspaper Today10.2
Afternoon Session: Alice Through the Looking Glass9,7
you you you15.1
Workout15.6
in the times of the emperor18.7
SP221.5
grab hold22.6
National Newspaper24.0
Empire27.4
Globo reporter19.7
secret truths12.8
Globo Newspaper8.3
conversation with bial6.0
Owl 1: The Clan4.4
Owl 2: The Patient – The Tancredo Neves Case3.6
Owl 3: The Hour and Turn of Augusto Matraga3.2
how will it be2.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3
Morning General Balance2,3
Morning General Balance (location)3.3
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays3.5
JR 24h (morning)4.4
General balance7.2
Proof of love5.9
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.9
City Alert7.0
JR 24h (afternoon 2)4.7
Journal of Record8.3
Genesis10.8
when you call the heart7.3
The Farm 138.1
Top Chef 3 (premiere)5.4
JR 24h (dawn)3.3
Speaks, I hear you1.4
Religious0.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
First Impact3.7
Come here2.7
Good Morning & Co.3.1
Chest Award Coupon2.6
gossiping3.6
Family Cases4.0
indomitable heart6.1
I give you life7.4
true loves7,8
SBT Brazil6.4
wheel to wheel6.8
Chest Award Coupon6.8
Chiquititas5,6
Mouse program4.3
Million Show5.0
the night3.6
Operation Mosque2.7
Reporter Connection2.4
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.1
The Big Bang Theory2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP