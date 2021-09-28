Topic #547: Thermals – emergency or long term? | The subject

Faced with the critical situation of the reservoirs, the government has been progressively resorting to more expensive and more polluting energy than that extracted from water. The movement now takes on the shape of a strategy, to be implemented through auctions that will imply the maintenance, for several years yet, of a generous share for the thermoelectric plants in our matrix (today, they account for about 32% of the total generated, while hydroelectric power plants suffer their lowest historical participation, around 50%). Letícia Fucuchima, a reporter for the newspaper Valor Econômico, provides details on these auctions and shows how the current policy does not favor the expansion of clean energy such as solar and wind. “The 2001 rationing inaugurated a crop of thermoelectric plants”, recalls Diogo Lisbona, a researcher at the Center for Studies and Regulation in Infrastructure at FGV, who was also interviewed by Renata Lo Prete. It explains why consumers shouldn’t expect refreshment anytime soon. “There are thermoelectric plants that generate energy at a cost of R$ 2 thousand per megawatt hour”, he compares, while on the market the average cost is R$ 250.