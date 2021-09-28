Towards the G4: pushed by the fans, Vasco beats Goiás and hits the second straight victory

Vasco breathes. With almost two thousand people in São Januário, the home team overcame Goiás, hit the second straight victory and opened the 27th round, shortening the distance to the G4 of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Much remains, but dreaming is allowed. Morato and Gabriel Pec scored 2-0.

SCARE ON ONE SIDE, CHANCES ON THE OTHER

The first clearest opportunity of the game came from the visiting team. On minute six, Alef Manga crossed and Apodi, with his head, hit the crossbar. But the domain belonged to the owner of the house. Morato had already tried with his head, Ricardo Graça also created danger and, with a frontal kick, Marquinhos Gabriel took paint off Tadeu’s right post. Bruno Gomes also had a chance.

NOW YES!

Vasco’s dominance turned into a goal in the 29th minute, when Marquinhos Gabriel launched Riquelme, who crossed with sugar for Morato to head. Fans’ party present. The two teams had created other plays until the end of the first half, but the score continued 1-0.

AGAIN VASCO

The score was actually changed at the start of the second half. At three minutes, Nene crossed and Gabriel Pec tested for the net. The 2-0 gave Cruz-Maltino tranquility, and Esmeraldino started to have more possession, but could not turn it into effective chances.

GREEN CHANCES

Goiás’ goal seemed drawn in the 30’s, when, after a cross from the right, Aleg Manga kicked in with the first kick. Vanderlei made the defense. Seven minutes later, the cross was from the left, and Nicolas headed with danger but out. And nothing more relevant was seen. Second victory in a row for the team from São Januário, which faces Confiança, this Sunday.

-> Check the Brazilian Championship Series B table

DATASHEET

VASCO 2 X 0 GOIÁS

Date/Time: 9/27/2021, at 8 pm

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Public/income: 3,178 payers (1,189 gifts) / R$ 55,949

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Helton Nunes (SC)

VAR: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA-SC)

Yellow cards: Walber, Zeca and Nene (VAS); Caio and Bruno Mezenga (GOI)

Red cards: there was no

Goals: Morato (at 29’/1st Q 1-0), Gabriel Pec (at 3’/2nd Q 2-0)

​

VASCO: Vanderlei, Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme (Walber, 36’/2ºT); Bruno Gomes (Romulo, 24’/2ºT); Morato, Andrey (Gabriel Pec, 42’/1ºT, then Léo Jabá, 36’/2ºT), Nene and Marquinhos Gabriel; Pipe (Daniel Amorim, 36’/2ºT) – Technician: Fernando Diniz.

GOIÁS: Tadeu, Apodi (Dadá Belmonte, 23’/2ºT), Matheus Salustiano (Ivan, 29’/2ºT), Reynaldo and Artur; Fellipe Bastos, Caio (Iago Mendonça, 30’/2ºT) and Elvis (Luan Dias, 23’/2ºT); Dieguinho, Nicolas and Alef Manga (Bruno Mezenga, 40’/2ºT) – Technician: Marcelo Cabo.