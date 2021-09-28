Toyota launches subscription car service to compete with Jeep and VW

With great influence from the pandemic, the subscription cars have been growing since early 2021. Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Renault and Volkswagen are some of the brands that are already vying for this new and coveted market niche. And the Toyota has just entered the subscription segment with the Kinto, your mobility company.

The subscription service, which is called Kinto One Personal, was already available to a restricted audience. However, now the automaker has opened the modality to the general public, focusing on individuals. Thus, customers can opt for a main vehicle for 12 or 24 months. A curiosity is that the Toyota service offers flexible rates for the use of other models of the brand during the contract, in specific situations.

In subscription plans, Toyota offers all the brand’s vehicles for sale in the country. Yaris hatch and sedan, Hilux pickup and RAV4 and SW4 SUVs. In addition, it highlights the possibility for customers to subscribe to flexible hybrids. That is, the Corolla sedan and the Corolla Cross, also offered in traditional flex versions.

Toyota/Disclosure

0-km cars

In the subscription service, the customer chooses a fixed 0-km car and customizes the package as needed. Thus, in the case of Toyota, the contracting party can choose a period of 12 or 24 months (1 or 2 years) and define the monthly mileage allowance, which has an availability of 800 km or 1,500 km per month.

The contract also offers the possibility to choose flexible rates with other automaker models for specific situations. In this way, it is possible to define from 2 to 60 nights per year. However, to use this mode, it is not necessary to return the fixed vehicle.

According to Kinto, the subscription can be made online or through Toyota dealerships. The contract includes preventive maintenance, 24-hour assistance, property tax, reserve car and insurance with coverage for third parties. In addition, at the end of the service, the customer can choose to purchase the vehicle, which is not very often offered in subscription plans.

Toyota/Disclosure

Plan values

The subscription service is now available to the general public. Pricing varies according to vehicle specifications. Thus, they range from R$ 3 thousand to R$ 13 thousand, depending on the model. See below: