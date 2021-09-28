Trans women elected to German parliament for the first time | World

For the first time, Germany will have two transgender women in Parliament: two Green Party candidates, Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik, were elected on Sunday (26).

Transgender people and their allies want to change laws that are more than 40 years old in the country regarding how to legally change gender.

Under current rules, trans people must undergo a mental diagnosis to change their gender. Critics say this process creates stigma and attrition.

In addition, there are costs — for this legal change it is necessary to spend at least 1,800 euros, but the amount can be much higher.

They propose that people can identify their own gender.

Projects similar to this one have already been presented — once by the Green Party itself, once by the Liberal Party. Both times, Parliament did not approve the measure.

Both parties promised, during the campaign, that they will continue to present proposals so that people can identify their own gender.

Expropriation of Large Property Owners

The city of Berlin approved, in Sunday’s elections, a proposal for large owners of rental properties to be expropriated — the victory of the idea at the polls, however, does not oblige the city to take action.

About 56% of voters voted in favor of the proposal, and 39% were against.

Two companies dominate the country’s real estate market: Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen.

Vonovia, the largest, has plans to buy the rival — with that, it could have a portfolio of around 550,000 apartments in the country

Tenants’ rights were a campaign theme, especially in Berlin, which is traditionally a city that votes more on the left.

The group that campaigned for the expropriation wants the city hall to control around 240,000 apartments.

Berlin has the first female mayor

Initial results show that the Social Democrats (SPD) had the most votes in the city of Berlin. The SPD’s regional leader is Franziska Giffey, who is expected to become the first mayor of the German capital.

Berlin once had an openly gay mayor, but it was never ruled by a woman.

Giffey, 43, was once the Family Minister in Angela Merkel’s government. She will succeed another SPD mayor, who did not want to run.

During the campaign, she stated that she was against the expropriation proposal, but that the results must be respected. The Berlin government is expected to make a bill that must be evaluated to check whether there is constitutionality in the measure.