Treasury Direct: government bond rates rise on this 3rd with Copom minutes and caution abroad

SAO PAULO – This Tuesday’s (28) session highlights the release of the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), according to which the Central Bank came to assess the costs and benefits of accelerating the rate of interest rate hikes at the September meeting. However, the collegiate thought that it was better to keep the pace of highs.

Investors are also following the approval of the Bill that creates bases for the Brazilian Aid, which should replace Bolsa Família.

On the external radar, the market monitors the reductions in Chinese economic growth projections and the speeches of authorities such as the presidents of the American and European Central Banks, in addition to the speeches of the secretary of the US Treasury.

In this context, the government bond market shows an increase in rates this Tuesday (28), with emphasis on fixed rate papers. At the opening of negotiations, the remuneration of the fixed rate bond maturing in 2026 was 10.50% per year, against 10.42% per year in the previous session.

The interest paid on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2031, in turn, rose from 11.03% per annum to 11.08% per annum, in the first update of the day.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2035 and 2045 was 4.90% per year, up from the 4.87% per year seen on Monday (27). The real return of the IPCA Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying semiannual interest, was 4.98%, in line with the 4.97% per year registered in the previous session.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Tuesday morning (28):

Copom minutes and new Bolsa Família

Within the economic agenda, the market is closely monitoring the release of the Copom minutes this Tuesday (28). In the document, the directors highlighted that they considered raising interest rates beyond 1 percentage point at the last meeting. “The Copom assessed the costs and benefits of accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes,” said the collegiate.

But he pondered a few points: the current stage of the adjustment cycle comprises an already effectively contractionary monetary policy; simulations that maintain the current pace of adjustment, but consider different terminal rates, suggest that the current pace of adjustment is sufficient for inflation to converge to the 2022 target; and the need to accumulate more information about the state of the economy and the persistence of current shocks.

The monetary authority also reiterated that “the maintenance of the current pace of adjustment associated with the increase in the magnitude of the monetary policy adjustment cycle to a significantly contractionary level is the most appropriate strategy to ensure the convergence of inflation to the 2022 and 2023 targets”.

Last week, the BC increased the basic interest rate by 1 percentage point, to the level of 6.25% per year, and indicated that it should repeat the dose at the next Copom meeting, in October.

Meanwhile on the political front, the Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (27), in a session of the National Congress, the National Congress Bill (PLN) that creates the bases for the institution of the new social program to replace the Bolsa Family. With this, the bill can be used as a compensatory measure for the proposal that is still being processed in Parliament.

This is the case, for example, of the Income Tax reform bill, cited as compensation by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, in the explanatory statement accompanying the PLN.

United States and China

On the international scene, the market’s focus is on the speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, which is the US central bank, at 11:00 am.

Last week, the US central bank indicated that it is ready to start the process of slowing down the stimulus injected into the economy in the pandemic.

Another issue that has been weighing on the markets is the possibility of a “shutdown” by the US government. On Monday (27), Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would lift the spending ceiling and fund the government.

In Asia, stock exchanges fell on Tuesday (28), amid reductions on forecasts for China’s GDP expansion by several companies.

On Monday, for example, Goldman Sachs lowered its expectation of the country’s GDP growth from 8.2% to 7.8%. Nomura, in turn, reduced its forecast from 8.2% to 7.7%.

