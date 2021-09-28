Treasury Direct: with Focus, fuels and China on the radar, government bond rates rise again in this 2nd

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – After starting on Monday (27) with the papers operating close to stability, the market for government bonds traded on the Treasury Direct platform shows an increase in rates this afternoon.

In the local market, the highlight is the upward revision of inflation projections for this year and the next, as shown in the Focus Report, by the Central Bank, released this Monday (27). Investors also echo speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on fuel prices and by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, on privatization.

On the international stage, the market is cautiously following information about the energy crisis in China and developments in the Evergrande case.

In the 3:00 pm update of Tesouro Direto, the yield on fixed-rate securities maturing in 2026 was 10.42% per year, against 10.33% in the early morning – the same percentage registered on Friday afternoon (24).

The interest paid on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2031, in turn, rose from 10.95% to 11.03% per year, in the last update after lunch. In the previous session, the paper offered a return of 10.94%.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2035 and 2045 was 4.87% per year, against 4.85% per year seen earlier in the day, slightly above the 4.83% per year year recorded on the previous Friday. The real return of the IPCA Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying semiannual interest, was 4.97% per year, up from 4.93% in the Friday session.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Monday afternoon (27):

Focus, administrative reform and BC

On the economic scene, the highlight is the upward revisions presented by the Focus Report, by the Central Bank. The financial market once again raised its inflation projections this year, for the 25th consecutive week – this time, from 8.35% to 8.45% per year.

Estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2022 were also revised upwards, for the tenth week, from 4.10% to an increase of 4.12%.

After an increase of one percentage point in the Selic last week, to 6.25% per year, the expectation is for an increase of the same magnitude at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in October, taking interest rates to 7.25% per year. year.

For December, the projections remained at a Selic rate of 8.25% per year, rising to 8.50% at the end of 2022, also without changes.

Also on the economic agenda, investors monitor the sale of all exchange rate swap contracts offered in rollover of December maturity by the Central Bank.

On the political scene, investors followed President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) speech about fuel prices.

At a Caixa Econômica Federal event this Monday (27), the country’s representative said that he spoke with Bento Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy, about how to “improve or decrease” fuel prices, one of the main villains of the current escalation inflationary.

However, Bolsonaro did not provide further details on alternatives pointed out during the conversation with the aim of reducing the impact of the rise in fuel prices.

Also on the political front, the market follows statements by Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, at an event promoted by the International Chamber of Commerce – ICC Brasil.

During the event, the minister said that the government’s ten-year plan includes unrestricted privatization of state-owned companies, including Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

The market also monitors the government’s negotiations with lawmakers regarding administrative reform. To help clear up doubts, Guedes and his team prepared a “booklet” with the main changes approved last week by the Chamber’s special committee in the text of the administrative reform.

According to the newspaper The State of São Paulo, a list of questions and answers about the main doubts was released on Sunday (26), by minister Paulo Guedes’ WhatsApp.

external radar

On the international scene, investors are very cautiously monitoring news that China may face an energy supply crisis.

According to Bloomberg, controls to reduce energy consumption come in the wake of rising electricity demand and higher coal and gas prices, as well as the Beijing government’s stringent targets to reduce emissions.

Tightening coal supply and emission standards are causing the industry to contract in several regions, which could weigh on the country’s economic growth rate, according to analysts.

In the United States, the highlight is again the reduction of the stimulus program of the Federal Reserve, which is the American central bank. Charles Evans, chairman of the Federal Reserve in Chicago, said on Monday (27) that the US economy is close to reaching the level that will allow the beginning of the reduction in monthly purchases of assets by the country’s central bank.

Without even mentioning dates, he echoed the speech of other Fed officials that the reduction should be made soon if the US job market continues to show progress.

In the euro zone, the highlight is the elections in Germany. Olaf Scholz, Germany’s deputy chancellor and finance minister, declared victory in last Sunday’s federal elections (26) and said the people expressed a desire to see a government between Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens.

“A social-ecological-liberal coalition has solid assumptions in history, and that’s what we have to do,” said Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), who won the elections with 25.7% of the votes. votes, according to preliminary official results.

