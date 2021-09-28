True patriots and good citizens – 09/28/2021 – Pedro Hallal

Among several news related to the Covid-19 pandemic last week, one caught a lot of attention: the first lady chose to be vaccinated in the United States instead of relying on Brazil’s National Immunization Plan. This decision is a disrespect for Brazil, for the poor and working population, but, above all, it is a disrespect for health professionals, who expose themselves daily, treating sick patients, applying vaccines, helping to save lives.

What patriotism is this, which makes a Brazilian citizen, who could have been vaccinated in July in Brazil, only accept to receive the vaccine at the end of September, in the United States?

What patriotism is this, which makes a Brazilian citizen refuse to receive the vaccine in his country, but accepts receiving it in the United States?

The most curious thing about all this is that Brazil, and not the United States, is internationally recognized as one of the countries with the most solid vaccination structure in the world. In Brazil, more than 90% of the population is in favor of vaccines and the anti-vaccination movement is restricted to very few fanatics. In the United States, it is very difficult to exceed 70% of the population getting vaccinated against Covid-19, which has even generated new peaks of cases and deaths, especially among the unvaccinated and residents of states with a high percentage of the population that is not. vaccinated.

To make the plot even more complex, the president of Brazil himself says that he did not get vaccinated and, precisely because of that, he needed a series of authorizations to participate in the meeting of heads of state in New York. It didn’t help: the Brazilian entourage ended up contaminated, helping to spread the virus.

The president, by the way, needs to come out in public to explain the reasons for not having been vaccinated yet. As a public figure, and supposedly representative of patriots and good citizens, he owes society answers:

Does he still believe that Covid-19 is a little flu, that it will kill less than H1N1, and that’s why he didn’t get vaccinated?

Does he believe that vaccinated people can actually turn into alligators, change the tone of voice, or even see horns grow on their heads, and that’s why he didn’t get vaccinated?

Will he, like the first lady, choose to receive the vaccine outside Brazil?

Or are you not that patriotic?

Meanwhile, the tug of war between the delta variant and the vaccination campaign in Brazil continues. Unfortunately, in the last week, we began to see some evidence, still preliminary, that the delta variant is starting to match or even win the dispute against the vaccination campaign in Brazil. The continuous and abrupt fall in the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths has been replaced by a stabilization and, in some cases, even by a slight increase.

It’s time to be alert but not desperate.

And, please, patriots and good citizens (really), take your vaccines (preferably, in Brazil) as soon as it’s your turn in the National Immunization Plan. This will help to save their own lives, but also the lives of their families, their friends, and the entire Brazilian population. The more people vaccinated, the less the virus circulates, and the less the virus circulates, the more protected we are.