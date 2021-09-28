Twenty-seven employees were rescued from a Vale mine in Canada; continuous operation

SUDBURY, Canada — Twenty-seven of the 39 employees trapped at Vale’s mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, were rescued this Tuesday morning, local media reported. Earlier, the company had released a note informing the rescue of 19 workers. The rest of the group, who have been trapped underground since Sunday when an elevator damage prevented their return, are on their way and should reach the surface this morning.

“We thank the affected employees for their patience and perseverance and the rescuers for their tireless dedication and support. This has been an incredible team effort,” Gord Gilpin, Head of Mining Operations for Vale in Ontario, said in a statement this morning.

According to the president of the union of miners, Nick Larochelle, the team began work at the site at 7:00 am on the 26th and the incident at the well occurred at 11:30 am. On Monday night, Larochelle confirmed that workers began reaching the surface between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, exiting via a secondary exit ladder.

At around 9 pm, he informed that some of the miners were already halfway to the exit and added that another part of the group would take longer to leave the mine because they needed the help of the rescue team.

Shawn Rideout, head of the rescue operation, said in an interview that the miners were working between 914 and 1,220 meters deep. The group that needs to be rescued with the help of equipment needs to climb to a depth of 944 meters to be lifted afterwards.

“We’ll pull them using ropes. This is a situation we train for all the time. It is the safest possible way to ensure that all 39 are rescued – he said in an interview with CTV, adding that medicine and food were sent to the miners.

Ontario Gov. Doug Ford Jr. sympathized with officials in a statement released Monday night.

“Our support for the 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury as rescue teams work to bring them safely to the surface. on twitter.

Located in the Worthington region, 40 kilometers west of Vale’s Copper Cliff complex, the Totten mine opened in 2014 and employs around 200 people who are involved in the production of copper, nickel and other precious metals.

Vale reports that the return of employees to the surface at the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada continues this morning after many of them successfully climbed overnight. Nineteen people have already surfaced earlier this morning and the rest are on their way.

On Sunday, 39 employees were unable to leave the mine due to damage to the axis that houses the means of transport (a kind of elevator) between the surface and the underground. While conditions on the axis were assessed, employees headed to underground refuge stations as part of standard company procedures.

On Sunday night, they began reaching the surface via a secondary exit ladder system.

"We thank the affected employees for their patience and perseverance and the mine rescue teams for their tireless dedication and support," said Gord Gilpin, Head of Mining Operations for Vale's Ontario Operations. "This has been an incredible team effort."

The other employees are expected to surface this morning. Those who have already returned to the surface are healthy and are eager to return home. The departure of employees is being supported by Vale’s mine rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue.