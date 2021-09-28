Uber bans 1,600 drivers for abuse in trip cancellation

Uber announced in an official statement that it has banned 1,600 drivers from its app in recent weeks for overuse of the race cancellation feature.

The statement came after a statement from the São Paulo Application Drivers Association (Amasp) stated that the company had banned 15,000 drivers from the app.

publicity

“It was a summary exclusion, which left drivers in a difficult situation. In the terms of use of the platform, there is no prohibition on the practice of cancellation”, said Eduardo Lima de Souza, president of Amasp, in an interview with G1.

Uber manifested itself denying this number and informing that only 1,600 professionals were excluded due to excessive cancellations – a practice that, according to the company, goes against the terms of service of the application for smartphones.

“Uber clarifies that it did not ‘exclude more than 15 thousand drivers’, as stated by the association heard by the report. There are about one million drivers and delivery partners registered on the Uber platform in Brazil, and only a minority, about 0.16% of the total, present behaviors that intentionally affect the operation of the platform and hinder other drivers and users who just want to generate income or move”, said the company, in a statement also released by the portal.

Uber reports having banned 1,600 drivers for abuse of trip cancellation. Image: Next Studio/Shutterstock

The transport company also clarified that “just like users, drivers can cancel trips when they deem it necessary”, however, “excessive cancellations or for fraud purposes represent an abuse of the resource and constitute misuse of the platform.”

excessive cancellations

The mass blocking occurs after a wave of complaints from users regarding the app’s service delay and recurrent travel cancellations, in addition to the rise in price even on routes already known by customers.

For drivers, the justification for the practice would have been partly due to some factors such as the crisis generated by the lack of profit margin and recent adjustments by the company due to the rise in gasoline prices in Brazil.

In 2021, Uber completed seven years since it arrived in Brazil. Today, it counts 1 million drivers, a significant leap compared to the 6 thousand drivers registered at the beginning of its activity in the country.

Read more!

Uber in the UK

Meanwhile in the UK, Uber has announced that it will launch a retirement plan for its drivers after being forced by the courts to grant them employment rights.

The decision led to the reclassification of 70,000 drivers as workers, entitled to a minimum wage and paid vacation.

Main Image Credit: Alex Millauer/Shutterstock

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!