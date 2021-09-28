UFC 266: Diaz rejects apology after being knocked out by Lawler: “I’m glad I’m back” | combat

It was more than six years away from MMA, but Nick Diaz returned to the UFC’s Octagon this past Saturday. In a rematch with Robbie Lawler over 17 years later, he was knocked out in the third round, in a duel that took place at the middleweight (under 84.4kg). After the fight, still in the cage, Diaz was pleased to have fought again, even though the result was not a victory.