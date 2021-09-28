UFC 266: Diaz rejects apology after being knocked out by Lawler: “I’m glad I’m back” | combat

It was more than six years away from MMA, but Nick Diaz returned to the UFC’s Octagon this past Saturday. In a rematch with Robbie Lawler over 17 years later, he was knocked out in the third round, in a duel that took place at the middleweight (under 84.4kg). After the fight, still in the cage, Diaz was pleased to have fought again, even though the result was not a victory.
– At least I gave a show, I knew what was coming with Rob. You know, I had a lot of stress before this fight, especially having been away for so long. I have no excuses, I was just gone a long time, but I knew what was coming.
Robbie Lawler knocked out Nick Diaz in the third round on the UFC 266 card — Photo: Getty Images
In the third round, Diaz looked tired, while Robbie Lawler went up with a string of blows. After a straight right, Diaz dropped to his knees and Lawler landed a left upper that apparently fractured Diaz’s nose, who stayed on the ground until referee Jason Herzog ended the fight.
Diaz, 38 years old and now the owner of a cartel with 26 wins, 10 losses and two “no contest”, praised his opponent, former welterweight champion and one year older.
– I knew what was coming and he’s in great shape. I know I was bleeding here (…), so I didn’t want to make too much of a mess. I’m happy to be back. I’m glad I put on a show for you guys.
Check out the complete results of UFC 266:
Live and Exclusive Brazilian Squadron Duel in Combate!