Understand how Open Banking makes Pix easier and even account opening

Central Bank will start the new stage of Open Banking on the 27th. Credit: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

The open financial system, or Open Banking, is beginning to revolutionize the way in which consumers relate to the financial system, changing the way they open an account, contract services such as loans, and even carry out financial operations, such as Pix .

The program started to be implemented in February 2021, and this Monday, September 27th, it will make available new possibilities for account holders.

The new function released from now on is a mechanism that allows banks, fintechs and other financial institutions, authorized by the Central Bank, to share customer information. The proposal frees up data exchange on credit card transactions and transactions such as financing and loans. At this stage, banks are authorized to allow the sharing of up to 1% of their customer base.

In the market, loan and financing operations usually offer advantages for older customers, in which the bank already knows the account holder’s profile, the stability of their income and the fulfillment of debts paid to maturity. In other words, good payers pay lower fees and may have larger credits in the market.

Before, if a bank customer were to look for another institution to make a loan, for example, this new financial institution had no way of accessing their profile in the previous bank, so these advantages that they could have in the first institution, they couldn’t be replicated in a bank that he didn’t already have a relationship history with.

In practice, with Open Banking, these customer transaction history data will be shared and the account holder will be able to compare in the same environment – ​​such as a bank application, for example – the services provided by each financial institution.

Consumers will be able to see which institutions, based on their transaction history, offer the greatest credit, the greatest overdraft and the lowest fees.

Open Banking began to be established in February 2021, with the exchange of information between institutions about their products and services. In the second phase, which began in August, customers were able to request sharing, from the applications of the participating banks themselves, and thus have access to the services of other institutions based on their transaction history.

As financial institutions have a deadline to adapt the systems, between August and until September 26, requests for information sharing were limited to 0.5% of customers, and limited only to registration data and current accounts, savings and prepaid.

NEW BENEFITS

The program’s implementation has three seasons and each of these has a series of steps to be completed. The step now, which is part of the second phase and which runs until October 10, frees companies to share previous data and card transactions and credit operations.

Within the second phase, from October 11th to 24th, there is permission to share all the registration data of 10% of the customer base.

The third phase, one of the most anticipated and scheduled for October 29, Open Banking will promote the integration between banks and financial institutions. This way, it will be possible to make payments by Pix using applications that do not necessarily need to be from the bank where the balance to be used is located.

Payment will even be released through non-bank apps, such as those from retailers and social networks. The proposal is that this competition reduces the interest charged to consumers. The idea is that this model is an alternative to the credit card, especially when the Pix can be paid in installments, a modality that will be released in 2022.

Phase four, which covers data on foreign exchange and investment services, is the beginning of the system’s migration to the Open Finance model. This more evolved mechanism gives the consumer the freedom to share data on financial applications, for example, such as fixed income, stock exchange transactions and even insurance and pension payments.

