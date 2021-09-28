Unemployment drops to 13.7%, reveals an IPEA survey

Unemployment dropped to 13.7% in June, the last month of the moving quarter started in April. The percentage was reached after standing at 15.1% in March. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which excludes the effects of seasonal variations from the set of temporal data for June (13.8%), is the lowest calculated since May 2020.

The numbers are in the study, released today (27), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea). He analyzed the recent performance of the labor market, based on the breakdown of mobile quarters of the National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and on information from the New General Register of Employed and Unemployed ( Caged) of the Ministry of Economy.

The IPEA survey also showed that the recent growth in hiring has occurred, mainly, in sectors that employ relatively more informal labor. Among them are construction, which registered an annual increase of the employed population by 19.6%, agriculture (11.8%) and domestic services (9%).

“It improved. It’s something we were already seeing at the beginning of the second quarter. Unemployment is falling because occupation is growing. Occupation is returning and we are achieving a reduction in unemployment in an environment of increasing PEA [População Economicamente Ativa]. All those people who left the job market because of the pandemic are looking for jobs again. Even with this population returning, we are still managing to reduce unemployment because the occupation is rising”, said the researcher from the Conjuncture Group of IPEA, Maria Andréia Lameiras, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Another data from the study is that, in the second quarter of 2021, in the year-on-year comparison, the expansion of employees in the private sector without a formal contract reached 16% and that of self-employed workers, 14.7%.

Also based on data from the Continuous PNAD, the increase in employment in the second quarter spread to all segments of the population, compared to the same period of the previous year, but the growth in employment among women was highlighted (2.2%) , young people (11.8%) and workers with complete secondary education (7%).

difficult scenario

Maria Andréia drew attention, however, to the fact that even with the positive results, some important indicators show that other aspects of the Brazilian labor market remain at unfavorable levels. She highlighted that the rise in occupation has been largely based on informality, which is not surprising because it was the sector most affected by the pandemic. “They are the ones coming back. We see a big growth in unregistered jobs and [emprego] on their own,” he said.

He added that, despite the small decline in the issue of despondency, there is still a maintenance of high levels of underemployment. “These people are even returning to the job market, but not in the condition they would like to be. There is a large portion of the population that can offer labor, but it is not getting space”, he detailed.

In addition, there is a worrying fact that is the increase in the length of unemployment. The transition microdata extracted from the Continuous PNAD for carrying out the IPEA study indicated that the percentage of unemployed workers, who were in this situation for two consecutive quarters, rose from 47.3% in the first quarter of 2020 to 73.2% in the second quarter of 2021. The situation is aggravated by the decline in the share of unemployed who were placed in the following quarter from 26.1% to 17.8% in the same period.

“The population that has been looking for work for more than two years has suffered a lot and this is bad because there is a large literature on the labor market that shows that the longer the population does not work, the more difficult it is to return to the labor market . When you have just lost a job, the person has close contacts and the facility to relocate is faster. The longer you stay away, the more productivity you lose and you don’t know what innovation is in the profession. It becomes more and more difficult for people to return and they become obsolete”, he observed.

Pandemic

For the researcher, it is not possible to say that this bad situation in the labor market is just the pandemic’s fault, because it was not doing so well. “We were starting to improve, but when the pandemic came, we still had a high unemployment rate, high dismay. The pandemic worsens a situation that was no longer good. So much so that when we start to see occupation returning, it is returning to the pre-pandemic level and it is not a comfortable situation at that time. Even though it is going back to what it was before the pandemic, it is not enough to say that we have a reasonably good job market”, he specified.

Perspectives

According to Maria Andréia, the expectation is that the job market will continue to improve, with a growth in occupation, but still with informal employment. “What will drive the economy in the coming months are services and they are intensive in informal labor. We will continue to see an improvement in occupation, but still on top of informality. Although the data from Caged, in fact, have shown a better scenario for formal employment, they show, for example, that we have already surpassed the number of workers in the formal market at the beginning of the pandemic, but the PNAD has not yet. According to PNAD, we are still going to see the labor market pulled by informal occupation, with an unemployment rate slowly decelerating”, he said.

In the researcher’s view, if the emergency aid, which is expected to end in October, is not extended, without this income, the beneficiaries will have to return to the labor market, putting pressure on the indicators again. This will only be diluted if the creation of vacancies is greater than the number of people who will try to return to the labor market with the end of the benefit. According to her, this is what is currently happening, with the country managing to generate more jobs than the population that is returning to the market.

“For this reason, unemployment is falling, but it is falling very little and it will continue at this rate of very smooth decline due to this pressure from the workforce of these people who are going to return to the labor market. The pace of job creation has to be much higher, because it has to generate vacancies to remove those who are currently unemployed and to also include those people who are leaving inactivity and arriving in the job market as unemployed,” he said.

emergency assistance

According to Maria Andréia, if emergency aid is maintained, this can generate some decompression in the Economically Active Population (PEA). “Even so, there will be a growing PEA, only a little more smoothly, and the return to the labor market can be postponed for two or three months, remembering that even if it reduces, we will still have an unemployment rate high, because there is still a contingent of unemployed workers, an informal job without any type of protection and is not contributing to Social Security”, he said, adding that informal employment ends up reflecting on consumption, because the worker in this condition will not risk doing it the purchase, for example, of durable consumer goods.