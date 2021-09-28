Unimed Volta Redonda completes 32 years investing in the future

Round Round – September 28 Unimed Volta Redonda celebrates 32 years of activities and has a lot to celebrate. This year, and for the second time in a row, the Cooperative was among the companies recognized as Incredible Places to Work. Which shows that the pandemic was not a reason for the organization to stop prioritizing the care of people. Before the coronavirus crisis, Unimed Volta Redonda was present for eight consecutive years in a similar initiative, which highlights the companies with the best employee satisfaction rates. “This is the result of a relationship of trust that we have built with people for 32 years”, says the president of the Cooperative, Dr. Luiz Paulo.

The anniversary month will also be marked by the inauguration of its Clinical Research Center – located in the Lóbus Training, Teaching, Research and Consulting Institute building – where studies will be carried out to test the efficacy and safety of new medicines, treatments and health products. And for the second year in a row, the Cooperative overcame the challenges of the pandemic and kept ongoing investments in infrastructure and in expanding service capacity.

Unimed Volta Redonda also operates in the cities of Angra dos Reis and Paraty. To better serve customers, the Cuidar Angra Center – Health Care Unit – is under construction with the objective of increasing its service capacity. And this week opens the doors of the new laboratory, which changed its address and gained an exclusive and modern structure.

With people as its focus, the Cooperative’s actions are based on the following pillars: Kindness, Respect and Competence, the basis of the Unimed Way of Caring. “Despite the enormous challenges we are facing, at no time have we lost sight of values ​​such as security, trust, transformation and sustainability, thus following a path that brings optimistic perspectives after the end of this pandemic and reinforces our JUC, a commitment made in relationships with the cooperating physician, collaborator, client, supplier and society as a whole”, highlights Dr. Luiz Paulo.

He explains that the investments were maintained, as there is an understanding that the crisis will pass and the Cooperative will be prepared to meet the new demands that will arise. “With the pandemic, the whole world saw the importance of investing in research. Now, with our Research Center, we can say that Unimed Volta Redonda will be a center of innovation in the country”, he highlights.

The president of the Cooperative assesses that the supplementary health market will be even more competitive in the post-pandemic, which will make the organizations’ capacity for innovation even more fundamental for their sustainability. That’s why Unimed Volta Redonda has been developing initiatives that reinforce this cultural aspect. In August, an Innovation Center called Octo 2 was inaugurated, offering an exclusive space for innovative solutions that require greater complexity for implementation. “The objective is to boost the innovation that already exists in our DNA, to leverage the growth of the business”, he says.

achievements celebrated

With an eye on the future, this year alone, the Cooperative inaugurated an Ophthalmological Surgical Center at the Hospital de Volta Redonda, the result of an investment of more than R$ 2 million. Now the hospital unit has the capacity for simple to highly complex procedures, such as cataract, retina and strabismus surgery. Radiotherapy and Digital PET-CT will soon be inaugurated. The first is an important alternative for curative treatment in cancer patients, while the second is one of the most modern equipment for diagnosing the disease. With this structure, Volta Redonda Hospital is consolidated as a center for cancer treatment and diagnosis in the Rio de Janeiro.

The concern with the environmental impact was not forgotten either. Proof of this is that the Cooperative received certification from the Green IT Program, from Furukawa – a manufacturer of communications infrastructure solutions -, for the conscientious disposal of cable scrap. “If, on the one hand, the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, on the other, we can be sure that, in addition to overcoming difficulties, we are ratifying all the values ​​that have been the basis of our 32-year history,” says the president.