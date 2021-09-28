USB Type-C 2.1 will have a capacity of up to 240W among other improvements

New technology will even allow a universal charger for notebooks

THE USB-IF, Implementation Forum of the USB technology (in good Portuguese “who commands and dismantles what is USB), released the official revision of the generation specifications Type-C 2.1 of universal connectors. And the 240 W capacity is the flagship of the “upgrade” – TO THE POWER!

Currently, the USB Type-C connector It has a capacity of 100 W, working with electrical current of 5 A and voltage of 20 V. For many appliances, such as smartphones, this is (well) more than enough. for some notebooks, that’s enough. Nonetheless, gaming notebooks are not “sated” with 100 W. Coming these new 240 W for the USB Type-C 2.1, we can have the universalization of chargers notebooks. Forgot your charger at home while going to college? No problem! Ask your friend who is playing Batman Arkham Asylum on notebook gamer during class lend it to you quickly (this example may or may not be inspired by a true story).

Updating on USB Type-C 2.1, which will work with a voltage of 48 V and 5 A, will require a replacement of the cables. leave the Standard Power Range (not to be confused with Power Ranger) and the Extended Power Range. These new cables (EPR) will gradually begin to replace the old SPR. However, several phone models can still use the version that supports 100 W as 240 W will not be needed.

This new capability does not interfere with the data transfer part of USB. So it will be possible to have USB 2.0 with support for the new power. And to avoid the (very) likely confusion with cables of different power, new visual icons will come in showing which power is compatible with the cable.



– Continues after advertising –

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCF Tech, Tom’s Hardware Source: USB-IF