USDA: US soybean harvest hits 16%, slightly higher than expected

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported its new weekly crop monitoring bulletin and pointed to the completion of the US soybean harvest in 16% of the area, against 6% last week, 18% last year and 13% of average of the last five years.

In corn, the harvested area index reached 18%, an increase in the week of eight percentage points. Last year it was 14% and the average for the last five harvests is 15%.

The market expected the soybean harvest completed at 15% and the corn harvest at 19%.

FARMING CONDITION

The report also informs that 58% of soy crops are in good or excellent condition, the same number as the previous week, but below last year, when they were 64%. 28% of the fields are in fair condition and 14% in bad or very bad condition. A week ago, the numbers were the same, but a year ago they were 26% and 10%.

In the case of corn, 59% of the fields are in good or excellent condition, also unchanged from the previous week, but down from 61% a year ago. Also unchanged were 26% of the crops in regular conditions and 15% in bad or very bad conditions. In the past, they were 25% and 14%.

75% of soybean crops are dropping their leaves, against 58% last week, 72% last week and 66% average. There are still 74% of corn fields in the maturation stage, compared to 57% in the previous week, 73% in 2020 and 64% of the multi-year average.

Per:

Carla Mendes

Source:

Agricultural News