Use that pack of pasta left in the cupboard for a snack

This Monday (September 27) at Cozinha & Recipes we will talk in detail about the noodle chips. This snack is fantastic to give a boost in your late afternoon and also to please visitors quickly. So, separate your air fryer or your vegetable oil 50 minutes for a snack that makes 8 servings.

Learn how to make noodle chips

You noodle chips they are nothing more than savory snacks that come from that old forgotten noodle package. However, it will be very tasty and will really make a good impression among the guests.

recipe ingredients

2 cups of farfalle pasta, or whatever is available

1 tablespoon of olive oil

½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon of salt

Noodle Chips Walkthrough

First, bring a pan of salted water to a boil. Then cook the farfalle pasta when it comes to a boil, stirring occasionally, until tender and firm to bite, about 8 minutes.

Following the normal procedure for a dough, it should drain, but not rinse. Then let stand for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, put the olive oil to heat in another pan, and add the Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and salt.

Then add gently until evenly blended. Now, carefully place the dough in the basket of the electric fryer, air fryer or if well, place in a hot pan with oil and make in batches, leaving for 5 minutes or until golden. Turn with a spatula and cook 2-3 minutes longer.

Finally, transfer to a lined paper towel plate. Undo any splinters of dough that have been trapped. Repeat with remaining dough. Allow to cool completely so that it becomes crispy. Add salt to taste and serve with any sauce or seasoning you like.

Recipe consumption suggestion

Our consumption suggestion for the noodle chips eat with ketchup, sweet and sour sauce, barbecue or whatever you like. Therefore, it is also worth trying it out in the company of a drink such as beer, soda or natural juice.

