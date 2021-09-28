September 27, 2021 | 15:09

Usiminas shuts down blast furnace 2 for five months

Elvira Nascimento/Disclosure

Blast furnace No. 2 had returned to operation in June this year

In a statement released to the market and investors this Monday morning (27), Usiminas announced that, due to an incident on September 24, it had halted operations at its blast furnace 2 in Ipatinga. The period must be from 90 to 150 days.

Without detailing what happened last week, the company’s board should still talk about the impacts of the measure. AF2 has the capacity to produce 55 thousand tons of pig iron per month.

In the “material fact” note, the company also announces that it will compensate for the stoppage with inventories and with the purchase of slabs in the market. The company has not yet explained whether the stoppage of AF 2 will affect planned investments, such as the refurbishment of blast furnace number 2.

On June 14, Usiminas resumed production of blast furnace 2 at the Ipatinga plant. The equipment was the last one that was still paralyzed and, with the return, the company announced that it was going back to operating at full load in the production of crude steel.

Blast furnace number 2 has the capacity to produce 55,000 tonnes of pig iron per month or just over 600,000 tonnes per year. The stoppage lasted about 14 months and, since December 2020, the company had been working to resume operation of the furnace.

R$ 67 million were invested in the process, which generated around 600 temporary jobs during the works, carried out, among other companies, by Usiminas Mecânica. To operate the equipment, Usiminas hired 40 new permanent employees.