Usiminas: what is the impact of the blast furnace shutdown of the Ipatinga plant after an accident – Economy

THE Usiminas reported this Monday, 27, that a incident at Ipatinga Plant will force standstill operations for a period of 90 to 150 days, “depending on the repair solution to be implemented”. According to the company, the accident occurred at Blast Furnace number 2 last Friday, 24th.

The company says it hopes to offset the lower production of steel with the use of its inventories and with the purchase of slabs in the market, to minimize the impact on the fulfillment of commitments to its customers.

The equipment shutdown occurs three months after Usiminas resumed operation of Blast Furnace number 2 at the Ipatinga Plant. According to steel mill, the capacity of the equipment that will be stopped is 55 thousand tons of pig iron per month or 600 thousand tons per year. The equipment had been out of service for a year and two months, when, after more than R$65 million in investments, it returned to operation.

Steel price should not be changed

In a normal situation, the stoppage of Usiminas could generate a price increase, as the steelmaker’s costs will increase and could be passed on. But with the price of iron ore falling, it is very difficult for steel to undergo a new adjustment, according to specialists.

“Usiminas will pay dearly for the slabs and will not want to sell cheaper, as the cost of production will increase. But the price of steel on the market is stable and should remain so until the end of the year. Of course, there won’t be any price reduction, as some imagined, with the fight of the mills for the offer, but it won’t go up either, since prices abroad are falling,” he says Carlos Loureiro, president of the National Institute of Steel Distributors. For him, the exception would be the rise of the dollar, “but that shouldn’t happen either”.

Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Investimentos, explains that the price of steel did not decrease with the resumption of the blast furnace at Usiminas, a few months ago, and also now it should not have a substantial impact on this event.

He says that the impact will be much stronger for Usiminas itself, which will have operational problems and may have to move the margins to meet the contracts that have already been signed taking into account the operation of the blast furnace.

Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset, also believes that the price should not change until the end of the year. “If it happens that the international price drops a lot, then they will give a discount, it has always been like that. But I don’t expect an upward adjustment this year,” he says.

in-house production

Carlos Loureiro, from the National Institute of Steel Distributors, says that the domestic market should not suffer from the shutdown of the blast furnace at Usiminas. He claims that the steelmaker will be able to return to the domestic market the exports that had been resumed with complete replenishment here.

Marco Polo Lopes, president of the Brazil Steel Institute, assesses that steel production will probably be revised, but sales of rolled products will not change because Usiminas will buy slabs for re-rolling.

According to the latest data from Aço Brasil, Brazilian crude steel production reached 3.1 million tons in August, an increase of 14.1% compared to the same month in 2020. The production of rolled steel was 2, 3 million tons, 25.7% higher than that recorded in August 2020. The production of semi-finished products for sales was 748 thousand tons, an increase of 19.1% compared to the same month in 2020.

Domestic sales advanced 10.4% compared to August 2020 and reached 2.0 million tons. The apparent consumption of steel products was 2.3 million tons, 22.7% higher than that calculated in the same period in 2020. August exports totaled 865,000 tons, or US$ 868 million, which resulted in an increase of 2 .9% and 128.3%, respectively, compared to the same month of 2020. Imports in August 2021 reached 461 thousand tons, or US$ 463 million, an increase of 254.9% in quantity and 203 .7% in value compared to that registered in August 2020.