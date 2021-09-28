Vaccination of 17-year-old adolescents starts this Wednesday, in BH – Gerais

Adolescents aged 17 must receive the immunizing agent manufactured by Pfizer, since it is the only one approved by Anvisa for this age group (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) begins vaccinating, this Wednesday (9/29), adolescents aged 17, completed by September 30, without comorbidities, as announced last week.

According to the PBH, adolescents over 16 years of age do not need to be accompanied by their parents or guardians at the time of immunization. To receive the vaccine, they need to present an identification document, which can be an identity card or a birth certificate.

The city recommends that the teenager present the CPF or the National Health Card.

The young person must also present proof of residence in Belo Horizonte, have not received vaccine against COVID-19 or any other vaccine in the last 14 days and have not had COVID-19 with onset of symptoms in the last 30 days.

The PBH also informs that the approximately 29 thousand adolescents aged 17 will be immunized only with the Pfizer vaccine, since it is the only immunizing agent authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in Brazil for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

Regarding the vaccination of younger people, the city hall explains that “it is essential that new shipments of vaccines are delivered to Belo Horizonte for the expansion of the groups to be vaccinated. The City Hall reaffirms the availability of personnel and all the necessary inputs for the immediate continuity of the process.”

Importance of Adolescent Vaccination



The infectious disease specialist Melissa Valentini emphasizes that the only way to fight an epidemic like that of COVID-19 is expanding vaccination and having the majority of the public vaccinated.

“Otherwise, with a percentage of unvaccinated people, the virus continues to circulate in this population, there are variants and the epidemic cannot be eradicated.”

Therefore, she says that the vaccination of young people in this age group is extremely important. In addition, the infectologist warns of the increase in the number of cases of the disease among adolescents.

“According to the weekly bulletin of tests carried out by the Pardini Group, in the last two weeks, although teenagers are the ones who try the least, they have a higher percentage of positive tests than other populations, showing that, at this moment, they are the people most at risk.”

The data presented by the laboratory show that adolescents between 14 and 17 years old have a higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, as well as the population over 60 years old. “Showing the importance of the booster dose (for the elderly).”

Melissa says that children and adolescents have a much lower chance of having severe cases of the disease, compared to adults with comorbidities and the elderly.

“The worrisome scenario, from the moment that the young man returns to bring the virus into the house. Even with parents and grandparents vaccinated, everyone knows that no vaccine immunizes 100% against any disease.”

The pediatrician and epidemiologist from the Pardini Group, Jos Geraldo Leite Ribeiro, also emphasizes the importance of vaccination in this age group.

“I myself had the opportunity to treat two teenagers in the last week who became infected. Like most of them, mild form, a little sore throat, low-grade fever. But this situation is mild and sometimes even asymptomatic, from an epidemiological point of view, they are worrisome because the person ends up leaving home, attending other environments and increasing the possibility of transmission.”

Vaccination of these adolescents, according to him, is necessary to reduce this rate of infection.

“Another important issue is that elderly and immunodeficient people lose a part of them, their protection 6 to 8 months after the second dose of the vaccine. So, teenagers can end up transmitting to this population, whether they are vaccinated or not”, he adds.

Pfizer vaccine and contraindications



The infectologist emphasizes that young people should receive only the immunizing agent produced by Pfizer.

“Any other vaccine should not be applied to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. The only vaccine approved by Anvisa is Pfizer. This is an important thing for parents to know.”

Melissa recalls that in the state of So Paulo, young people in this age group received immunizations from other laboratories. But she does not recommend this measure taken by the government of São Paulo.

“It’s not what the National Immunization Program recommends and parents should be aware of it.”

Regarding contraindications, experts say they are rare. “They are the same in the case of adults. Regarding the Pfizer vaccine, which will be used, only severe allergy to the vaccine itself. There is no other pre-condition that absolutely contraindicates vaccination”, explains the pediatrician.

“Just the usual ones. If the person has had COVID in the last 30 days, they should not have it (the vaccine). If you have an acute condition, neither do you have a fever”, says Melissa.

She recalls that the adverse effects of the vaccine do not differ much from those in the adult population. “There is a percentage of adolescents, mainly males who, in the second dose, may have vaccine-associated myocarditis. However, the chance of having chronic inflammation from the virus is much greater than from the vaccine.”

According to the infectologist, some cases were registered in the United States, where vaccination in this age group is already more advanced. “But a very small percentage that does not justify the contraindication of the vaccine.”

Melissa emphasizes that there is no reason for parents’ concern in this regard.

“This vaccine has been approved by our regulatory agency, is already being administered in several countries in Europe and the United States and has been conducting clinical studies even in younger children, from 5 years old on. It will likely be released soon for this age group as well. Right now, the benefits of getting vaccinated are much more important than the risks it can bring.”

She further explains that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be combined with any other vaccine. “There should be a 15-day break between them.”

PBH promised to publicize vaccination sites for 17-year-olds on its portal by the end of the day. As soon as there is information about the available stations for this age group, the article will be updated.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.