Vaccine against Covid: DF extends booster and anticipates 2nd dose of AstraZeneca; see who has the right | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES) announced, this Monday (27), the expansion of the public with access to booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, in addition to the anticipation of the second dose for those who received the immunizing agent from AstraZeneca . See who is entitled:

Booster dose: starts to be applied to those who have 80 years or older, no appointment required, starting this Tuesday (28) . The measure is only for those who have already taken a second dose or a single dose for at least six months . The booster vaccine was available for those over 85 years old.

starts to be applied to those who have . The measure is only for those who have already taken a second dose or a single dose . The booster vaccine was available for those over 85 years old. Anticipation of the second dose of AstraZeneca: vaccine will be applied from Wednesday (29), for those who had planned backup until october 8th . Currently, there is a reduction in the interval for those who took Pfizer and had the second application scheduled for until October 27th.

Starting this Tuesday, the campaign will also be expanded in first dose care for teenagers 12 years and older. With this, immunization completes all age groups recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The addresses of the posts will be published on the website of the Department of Health on Monday night.

Immunosuppressed and health professionals

The booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the DF can also be done by immunosuppressed aged 18 or over. This group, however, must schedule service. The appointment can be made over the internet or at any Basic Health Unit (UBS).

See who are the immunosuppressed who can take a booster dose

Last Friday (24), the Ministry of Health announced that Health professionals would also be contemplated with the reinforcement. However, the Health Department reported that it has not yet received specific doses for this audience, so the measure continues without a scheduled date.

According to the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, a team from SES should meet later this Tuesday to discuss what will be the criteria for serving health workers.

Low demand for reinforcement

At a press conference this Monday, Divino Valero highlighted that there is “low adherence” to the booster dose in the Federal District.

“This message is for those elderly people who haven’t come. You have to come, make the reinforcement, this third dose is very important”, warns Valero.

The appointments began last Wednesday (22), for people aged 85 or over. Since then, the Health Department registered only 2,273 assistances. The expectation of the paste is to vaccinate about 40 thousand people aged 80 years or older on the booster dose.

Also according to SES, there is also low demand among immunosuppressed. Between the 12 thousand vacancies schedules released to the public, only 4,353 people have booked a time.

According to the Health Secretary, General Manoel Pafiadache, the government intends, in the coming weeks, to seek information from the Ministry of Health on the expansion of the booster dose for health professionals.

In addition, there is a forecast to intensify the campaign for those who have not yet been vaccinated with the first dose. Among the planned measures is the installation of vaccination points in places with a lot of movement, such as highways, or in more distant regions, such as rural areas.