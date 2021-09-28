vaccine shown to be 100% effective against Covid-19

Do you know the Clover vaccine? Phase 3 studies by Chinese manufacturer Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceutical have shown 100% vaccine efficacy against severe cases and hospitalization for any strain of Covid-19. Furthermore, the effectiveness against mild and moderate cases was 84% ​​(79% for Delta and 92% for Gamma).

The survey began last March and was carried out with 30,000 volunteers, distributed in five countries on four continents, including Brazil. The results were sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and a meeting should soon take place.

publicity

The coordinator of the tests in Brazil, Sue Ann Costa Clemens, informed that, in addition to being highly effective, the highlight of the new vaccine is to act against the variants: “In general, the vaccines were developed to show efficacy against the original strain. All positive cases that emerged during the study were sequenced and none of the original strain was detected in any country. This shows that this one was replaced worldwide in just one year.”

Read more:

Furthermore, of the total number of positive cases, 38% were for the Delta variant, 25% for MU, 9% for Gamma and 8% for beta, among others. Clover’s vaccine is a recombinant Sars-CoV-2 protein S, applied in two doses with an interval of 22 days. Thus, its submission was initiated in Europe, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and if approved this year, it will be the first using this technology in Europe.

Source: O Globo

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!