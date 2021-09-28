Valdemar Costa Neto resigns directors of Banco do Nordeste, nominated by his party

BRASÍLIA — One of the main exponents of the Centrão, the national president of PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, asked this Monday for the resignation of the entire board of Banco do Nordeste. The request was made public through a video recorded by Costa Neto himself and distributed by the party.

In the two-minute piece, Valdemar Costa Neto says he sent an official letter to the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), and to the chief minister of the Government Secretariat, Flávia Arruda (PL-DF), with a copy to the president Jair Bolsonaro requesting the removal of the board.

The PL is responsible for appointing Romildo Rolim to the presidency of Banco do Nordeste, as well as for the other two directors Haroldo Maia and Hailton Fortes.

In the recording, Valdemar Costa Neto says he was surprised on Friday night by a message sent by President Jair Bolsonaro asking him if he was aware of a R$600 million contract between the BNB and an NGO. The chief said he doubted the episode, but promised to clarify.

‘I called the president of the bank and was surprised. He was hiring a company, but the price was too high. And the NGO provided a great service and I thought it was barbaric for a bank to hire an NGO for R$600 million a year. And this for many years. When they entered the bank, they already had this contract and we were not aware of it. We cannot have an NGO hired in a bank as important as the bank in the Northeast.

GLOBO found that there is an audit in progress at the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) that analyzes the microcredit policy involving the Instituto Nordeste Cidadania (Inec), a partner entity of BNB in ​​the operationalization of Crediamigo and Agroamigo.

Rolim has been president of Banco do Nordeste since 2017, appointed by the MDB while still under Michel Temer. Last year, under the tutelage of the PL, he was reappointed to the position after Bolsonaro, contrary to his own statements, decided to hand over the institution’s command to the PL.

The political nominations were a strategy adopted by the Bolsonaro government to try to build a solid base of deputies and senators in Congress to approve important government proposals and avoid even controversial issues.

With the approval of the PL president, the government is free to change the entire board of the bank. The Civil House and the Secretary of Government will assess whether the new nominations will be made by the PL.

Last year, before the PL nominated Rolim for the presidency, the advisor for Strategic Affairs at the Planalto Palace, Admiral Flávio Augusto Viana Rocha, had suggested the nomination of Alexandre Borges Cabral for the post.

Inaugurated, Cabral was removed from office after the revelation that the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) investigates suspected irregularities in contracts when Cabral was president of the Mint, in 2018. The loss is estimated at at least R$ 2.2 billion.

When contacted, the president of Banco do Nordeste, Romildo Rolim, did not return the report’s contact.