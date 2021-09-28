Vale begins rescue of 39 employees trapped in mine after incident in Canada – 27/09/2021 – World

After 39 Vale workers were trapped in the Totten underground mine, in the city of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, this Sunday (26), the miner said it intends to make the rescue this Monday (27), according to a statement.

According to the company, an excavator shovel that was being transported in the access to the underground mine came off, blocking the well through which ore and equipment are lifted. As a result, the means of transport for employees was unavailable.

Vale plans to remove employees using a secondary exit ladder system with the support of its rescue team, which has already reached the miners and started moving.

In the text, the company highlighted that there are no reports of injuries and that workers have access to water and food. “Rescuing employees safely and quickly is our number one priority.”

Immediately after the incident, the employees went to the shelters as part of the planned procedures, also according to the mining company, which highlighted that it was in frequent communication with them since the incident.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of these employees and will provide new updates as they become available.”

In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel, Vale said, adding that production at the mine is temporarily suspended. The company also highlighted that it is evaluating the necessary measures to resume production.