Vale rescues employees trapped underground in a mine in Canada

Thirty-nine employees of Vale (VALE3) have been trapped in the underground of Mina Totten, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, since Sunday afternoon (26).

In a press release, Vale stated this Monday (27), that workers are safe and are currently mobilizing to leave the mine through a system of secondary exit stairs.

“No one is hurt, which is our number one concern, and workers have had and continue to have access to water, food and medicine,” the company said.

The incident occurred when the means of transport for transferring the employees went out of their way after an incident in the well.

“The employees were underground at the time and immediately went to the shelters as part of our normal procedures, and we have been in frequent communication with them since the incident.”

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of these employees and will provide new updates as they become available,” he said.

Also according to the mining company, everyone is safe, with access to water, food and medicine.

Vale shares

Vale’s shares, which opened on a high – recovering part of the recent devaluation in the price of ore –, went to the negative, quoted below R$ 77.

But soon after the clarification of the information, they returned to the positive and operated with an increase of more than 1% at the end of the trading session.

At the end of the session, Vale’s shares ended up 1.43% higher, quoted at R$ 78.80.

Located in Worthington, 40 kilometers west of Vale’s Copper Cliff complex, Mina Totten opened in 2014 and employs around 200 people.

The Northern Ontario mine produces copper, nickel and other precious metals. The mine’s main shaft is 4,130 feet below the surface.

